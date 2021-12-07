Smart Meter Market Size 2019 - COVID19 Impact with Top Manufacturers Analysis | Industry Share, Revenue Forecast till 2026 : Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart meter market size is projected to reach USD 44.18 by the end of 2026. Recent technological advancements have emerged in favor of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Smart Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter) By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading {AMR} and Advanced Meter Infrastructure), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 24.53 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Report: -

Detailed overview Smart Meter Market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Smart Meter Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth .





Smart meter provides two-way communication and acts as a medium between customers and service providers. This allows for improved efficiency, subsequently aiding the demand for the product across the world. Modern smart meters allow for improved product operations. The use of advanced concepts such as the IoT and sensor-based monitoring has opened up the potential for widespread product applications. The presence of several large scale companies has made a huge impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has also contributed to the growth of the market. The contributions from government organizations, as well as private companies, will bode well for the market.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the market. In March 2017, PUB awarded a contract to CH2M Hill Singapore. The contract will be aimed at the development and installation of 300,000 water meters. The water meters will be installed existing residential, commercial, and industrial premises by the end of 2023. This contract will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.





Asia Pacific Dominates the Market; Focus on Sustainable Energy Management to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing smart meter market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific currently dominates the market. The focus on the implementation of sustainable products by major companies will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in the Asia Pacific was worth USD 12.23 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in North America and Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large-scale companies in several countries across this region.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global smart meter market include:

Siemens (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Kamsturp (Denmark)

Itron (US)

Landis + Gyr (Switzerland)

Badger Meter (US)

Diehl (Germany)

Secure Meter Limited(UK)

Aclara Technologies (US)

Sensus (US)

BMETER (UK)

Jabil(US)

Honeywell (US)

ZENNER (US)





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 7.7% 2018 Value Projection USD 24.25 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 USD 44.18 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 140 Tables, Charts & Figures Segments covered By type, By technology, By application, By geography Growth Drivers Increasing Mobile Device Management Activities to Propel Market Growth Practices to Promote Sustainable Energy Management to Drive the Market Economical Advantage And Smooth Billing Procedure To Propel The Market Growth High Capital and Lack of Knowledge Regarding the Advantages Can Hinder the Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Increasing Incidence of Data Frauds and Fewer Availability of Skilled Professionals to Hamper Growth





Industry Developments:

October 2019: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), announced a new joint venture labeled ‘IntelliSmart’.





Major Table of Content for Smart Meter Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Smart Meter Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Smart Electric Meter Smart Gas Meter Smart Water Meter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Auto Meter Reading (AMR) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



TOC Continued …!!!





