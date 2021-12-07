Atlantica Included in the CDP “A List”

December 7, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), announced today that it has been included in the prestigious climate change “A List” released by CDP.

CDP is a leading provider of environmental management and transparency and rates over 13,000 companies. In its 2021 Climate Change Assessment, Atlantica received an A rating, up one notch compared to 2020. Atlantica is one of a small number of high-performing companies that have achieved the highest score possible.

“We are very proud to be recognized by CDP as one of the world’s leading sustainability companies.” said Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO. He added: “Our inclusion in the CDP A List further demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change. We will continue to focus on environmental initiatives and transparency.”

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

The A List and full scores are available at: www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, fully TCFD aligned. Founded in 2000, works with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).



