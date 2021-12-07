Global Wearable Sensors Market Report 2021 - Future Growth Potential Due to Smart and Miniaturized Wearable Sensors

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensors in Wearables Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smartwatches, fitness bands, smart clothing, hearables, head-mounted displays, and wearable medical devices are covered in this research. It includes temperature, pressure, image/optical, motion, microphone, proximity, medical sensors. Health and wellness, safety monitoring, sports and fitness, and other applications are discussed as well.
Due to their potential in a wide variety of applications, wearable devices have recently gained a lot of attention. Non-invasive monitoring of human health and activity parameters is becoming a focus of increased research efforts. For real-time non-invasive monitoring, a wide range of wearable sensors is being created.
A motion sensor monitors an object's or a person's movement in an environment. A wearable motion sensor may collect and store data about a person's movement, which can then be analyzed. This is done using accelerometers, gyroscopes, and inertial measurement units. A pressure sensor measures mechanical variables, such as force before converting it into resistance-dependent electrical measurements.
Temperature sensor tracks body temperature; the more the body seems to heat up, the more severe an exercise is recorded. A microphone is a sensor or transducer that converts sound to electric signals. Microphone sensors are in high demand in hearable applications.
Other sensors include proximity sensors, heart rate sensors, GPS, pedometers, and medical sensors, such as for blood oxygen, heart rate, blood pressure. Advanced smart sensors offered by key competitors use innovative architecture to deliver lower power consumption and lower noise. Ultra-low-power operation and measurement accuracy are significant in the new generation of sensors.
Production and purchase of wearable sensors were impacted in 2020 and the market is expected to recover in 2021. Lifestyle changes, increase in significance for health and fitness, smartphone proliferation & connectivity, and average selling prices have increased the demand for wearable devices.
Medical wearables make it convenient for users to measure important readings, such as blood pressure, and data can be stored and tracked by the physician. The demand for advanced medical sensors is expected to rise.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Sensors in Wearables Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sensors in Wearables Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Percent Revenue by Sensor Type
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Sensor Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Product Analysis
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Motion Sensor
- Key Growth Metrics, Motion Sensors
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Motion Sensors
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Motion Sensor
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Pressure Sensor
- Key Growth Metrics, Pressure Sensor
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Pressure Sensor
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Pressure Sensor
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Optical/Image Sensor
- Key Growth Metrics, Optical/Image Sensor
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Optical/Image Sensor
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Optical/Image Sensor
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Temperature Sensor
- Key Growth Metrics, Temperature Sensor
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Temperature Sensor
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Temperature Sensor
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Microphone Sensor
- Key Growth Metrics, Microphone Sensor
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Microphone Sensor
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Microphone Sensor
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Other Sensors
- Key Growth Metrics, Other Sensors
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast, Other Sensors
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Other Sensors
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Watch
- Key Growth Metrics, Smart Watch
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Watch
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Smart Watch
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hearables
- Key Growth Metrics, Hearables
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hearables
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Hearables
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fitness Band
- Key Growth Metrics, Fitness Band
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Fitness Band
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Head-mounted Display
- Key Growth Metrics, Head-mounted Display
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Head-mounted Display
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Head-mounted Display
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Clothing
- Key Growth Metrics, Smart Clothing
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Clothing
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Smart Clothing
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wearable Medical Device
- Key Growth Metrics, Wearable Medical Device
- Key Findings
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Wearable Medical Device
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Wearable Medical Device
14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Sensors in Wearables Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Medical Wearable Sensors are in High Demand due to Expanding Healthcare Sector in Asia-Pacific
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Miniaturization of Wearable Devices for Customer Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Sensors for Simplification of Different Applications of Wearable Devices
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Wearable Sensors with Less Battery Consumption will be in Demand for Customer Adoption
15. Next Steps
