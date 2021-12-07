Global Wearable Sensors Market Report 2021 - Future Growth Potential Due to Smart and Miniaturized Wearable Sensors

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensors in Wearables Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smartwatches, fitness bands, smart clothing, hearables, head-mounted displays, and wearable medical devices are covered in this research. It includes temperature, pressure, image/optical, motion, microphone, proximity, medical sensors. Health and wellness, safety monitoring, sports and fitness, and other applications are discussed as well.

Due to their potential in a wide variety of applications, wearable devices have recently gained a lot of attention. Non-invasive monitoring of human health and activity parameters is becoming a focus of increased research efforts. For real-time non-invasive monitoring, a wide range of wearable sensors is being created.

A motion sensor monitors an object's or a person's movement in an environment. A wearable motion sensor may collect and store data about a person's movement, which can then be analyzed. This is done using accelerometers, gyroscopes, and inertial measurement units. A pressure sensor measures mechanical variables, such as force before converting it into resistance-dependent electrical measurements.

Temperature sensor tracks body temperature; the more the body seems to heat up, the more severe an exercise is recorded. A microphone is a sensor or transducer that converts sound to electric signals. Microphone sensors are in high demand in hearable applications.

Other sensors include proximity sensors, heart rate sensors, GPS, pedometers, and medical sensors, such as for blood oxygen, heart rate, blood pressure. Advanced smart sensors offered by key competitors use innovative architecture to deliver lower power consumption and lower noise. Ultra-low-power operation and measurement accuracy are significant in the new generation of sensors.

Production and purchase of wearable sensors were impacted in 2020 and the market is expected to recover in 2021. Lifestyle changes, increase in significance for health and fitness, smartphone proliferation & connectivity, and average selling prices have increased the demand for wearable devices.

Medical wearables make it convenient for users to measure important readings, such as blood pressure, and data can be stored and tracked by the physician. The demand for advanced medical sensors is expected to rise.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Sensors in Wearables Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sensors in Wearables Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Percent Revenue by Sensor Type

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Sensor Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Product Analysis

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Motion Sensor

Key Growth Metrics, Motion Sensors

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Motion Sensors

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Motion Sensor

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Pressure Sensor

Key Growth Metrics, Pressure Sensor

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Pressure Sensor

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Pressure Sensor

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Optical/Image Sensor

Key Growth Metrics, Optical/Image Sensor

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Optical/Image Sensor

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Optical/Image Sensor

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Temperature Sensor

Key Growth Metrics, Temperature Sensor

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Temperature Sensor

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Temperature Sensor

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Microphone Sensor

Key Growth Metrics, Microphone Sensor

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Microphone Sensor

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Microphone Sensor

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Other Sensors

Key Growth Metrics, Other Sensors

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast, Other Sensors

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Other Sensors

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Watch

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Watch

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Watch

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Smart Watch

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hearables

Key Growth Metrics, Hearables

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hearables

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Hearables

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fitness Band

Key Growth Metrics, Fitness Band

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Fitness Band

Revenue Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Head-mounted Display

Key Growth Metrics, Head-mounted Display

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Head-mounted Display

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Head-mounted Display

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Clothing

Key Growth Metrics, Smart Clothing

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Smart Clothing

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Smart Clothing

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wearable Medical Device

Key Growth Metrics, Wearable Medical Device

Key Findings

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Wearable Medical Device

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Wearable Medical Device

14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Sensors in Wearables Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Medical Wearable Sensors are in High Demand due to Expanding Healthcare Sector in Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity 2 - Miniaturization of Wearable Devices for Customer Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Sensors for Simplification of Different Applications of Wearable Devices

Growth Opportunity 4 - Wearable Sensors with Less Battery Consumption will be in Demand for Customer Adoption

15. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2c26f



