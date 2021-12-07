Global Aviation Retail Market Report 2021: Innovation Culture and Growth Strategies are Driving the Recovery of Airport and Airline Retail Outlets

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Retail Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the impact of new technologies on aviation retail, identifies the new business models being adopted in the segment, and examines trends like privatization and the aerotropolis in detail. Moreover, it covers the latest technological trends prevalent in the adjacent markets and analyzes their feasibility for the aviation retail segment.

Revenue from retail and related activities forms the majority share of non-aeronautical revenue for both airports and airlines. There are significant differences in the retail environment of airports and airlines. However, some common trends, like new technology implementation and new business models, can be seen across both segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the usage of new technologies in almost all markets. Retailers outside the aviation ecosystem were already using technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and location-based services. This study examines how their use in the aviation ecosystem is also gaining prominence. Retail outlets operating out of airports are expected to adopt solutions based on these technologies in the near future.

The eCommerce business model has been successfully implemented in the retail sector. Omnichannel retailing, in particular, has proved to be an ideal model for the airport setting. Omnichannel retailing requires stakeholders to form collaborative relationships, which is common among airports and retailers. For customers, this model offers unparalleled personalization. Some airports in the Asia-Pacific and Europe have already utilized this model and achieved great success.

Certain external factors have also influenced the retail ecosystem at airports. A region-wise breakdown of the impact of these factors has been provided in this study.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aviation Retail Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the Aviation Retail Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Aviation Retail

Growth Restraints for the Aviation Retail Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for Aviation Retail

Aviation Retail Market

Components of Aviation Retail

Future of Aviation Retail - Key Factors for Growth

Airport Privatisation

The Aerotropolis Concept

Regional Analysis of Privatization and Aerotropolis Strategies and Their Influence on Aviation Retail

Adjacent Industry Trends and Their Feasibility in Aviation Retail

Omnichannel Retailing

Omnichannel Retailing- Digital Platforms

Technological Advancements in Aviation Retail and Future Prospects

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Automated Retail for Faster Retail Interaction at Airports, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Contactless Payment for Improving the Passenger Engagement Experience with Retail Outlets, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: AI Solutions for Predicting Consumer Buying Behavior, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt799a



