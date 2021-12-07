Rubrik Delivers New Data Security and Ransomware Recovery Solutions built on Microsoft Azure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security Company™, today announced Rubrik Cloud Vault, a fully-managed, secure, and isolated cloud archival service that helps customers secure their data within minutes and defend against cyber-attacks. This new SaaS offering, built-on Microsoft Azure, reduces the risk that data is modified, deleted, or encrypted, and is logically air-gapped from customers’ production environments for enhanced security against ransomware attacks. Additionally, Rubrik Cloud Vault enables customers to survive cyber-attacks and avoid ransom payments by maintaining both immutable and instantly recoverable copies of the most-critical data in a secured and isolated cloud location fully-managed by Rubrik.



“Ransomware attacks pose an increased danger to every business around the world, regardless of industry,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “This is a key milestone in our commitment to integrate Rubrik Data Security capabilities with Microsoft to deliver Zero Trust Data Security to global enterprise customers.”

With Rubrik Cloud Vault, organizations benefit from Rubrik Zero Trust Security enhanced with the highly available, durable, secure and scalable Azure platform. Rubrik Cloud Vault’s architecture and integration with Microsoft Azure simplifies air-gapping of critical data, end to end data immutability to ensure data is never compromised, corrupted, or maliciously deleted, strong encryption so data remains private, with multi-factor authentication and role-based controls so only authorized users ever get access to sensitive business data.

“Enterprise customers are looking for comprehensive and multi-layered data protection to be cyber-resilient.” said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Azure Storage Engineering. “Rubrik Cloud Vault combines Rubrik’s Zero Trust Security with fundamental security and reliability features of Azure Blob Storage to provide customers with a valuable solution for addressing ransomware threats, as well as a secure platform to protect, and deliver accelerated recovery to their most important digital assets.”

“In the face of increasingly rising ransomware attacks, we must stay proactive and ensure we have the right solutions and technology partners in our corner,’ said Kyle Rosa, IT Director at University City Housing. “Rubrik Cloud Vault, along with Microsoft, is addressing these ransomware concerns, providing critical data security in a time when businesses need it more than ever.”

Rubrik Cloud Vault will be generally available globally in the coming months on the Azure Marketplace.

For information on Rubrik Cloud Vault, please visit https://www.rubrik.com/products/rubrik-cloud-vault.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security CompanyTM, delivers data security and operational resilience for enterprises. Rubrik’s big idea is to provide data security and data protection on a single platform, including Zero Trust Data Protection, Ransomware Investigation, Incident Containment, Sensitive Data Discovery, and Orchestrated Application Recovery. This means your data is ready so you can recover the data you need, and avoid paying a ransom. Because when you secure your data, you secure your applications, and you secure your business.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com



