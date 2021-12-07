The Worldwide Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liquid ring vacuum pumps market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.
Increasing demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps for various applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.
Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotary displacement machines, which includes a liquid ring vacuum pump and a liquid ring compressor. These pumps offer various advantages such as simple structure, and liquid-sealing, and isothermal compression process, and ease of handling. Owing to these advantages, liquid ring vacuum pumps are widely applied in petroleum, chemical, power, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, and light industries.
Two-stage segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026
By type, the two-stage segment is projected to lead the market. This segment is growing owing to the rise in investments being made to carry out industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, along with the increased demand for two-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps across industries.
Stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market, by material type, during the forecast period
Based on material type, the stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid ring vacuum pumps market, in terms of value, in 2020. Characteristics such as high cavitation resistance that enhances the life expectancy of liquid ring vacuum pump is expected to enhance the demand for stainless steel liquid ring vacuum pumps during the forecast period.
600-3000 m3/h segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026
By flow rate, the 600-3000 m3/h segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020. The liquid ring vacuum pumps with a flow rate of 600-3000 m3/h and 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps. Steadily growing demand for industrial vacuum applications, mainly from the chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, is aiding in the growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026
Asia Pacific dominated the global liquid ring vacuum pumps market in 2020. Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments. Also, increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market
4.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application
4.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate
4.4 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region
4.5 Asia-Pacific: Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type and Country, 2021
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Energy Consumption
5.2.1.2 Low Maintenance and Operational Cost
5.2.1.3 Gas Transportation Sector Gaining Momentum
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Declining Lng Imports in Japan and South Korea
5.2.2.2 Rising Issues Regarding Water Conservation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Compressors
5.2.3.2 Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Increase Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Adherence to Strict Quality Standards
5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Regulatory Landscape
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers
5.7.2 Component Manufacturers
5.7.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Manufacturers/Assemblers
5.7.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End-users and Post-Sales Services
6. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Patent Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Methodology
6.3 Document Type
6.4 Insights
6.5 Jurisdiction Analysis
7. COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Ecosystem
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Application Segments
7.2.1 Oil & Gas
7.2.2 Pharmaceutical
7.2.3 Food Manufacturing
7.2.4 Power Generation
7.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Regions
7.3.1 Asia-Pacific
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 North America
7.3.4 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5 South America
8. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single-Stage
8.2.1 Low Cost of Single-Stage Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps to Enhance the Demand
8.3 Two-Stage
8.3.1 High Efficiency at Higher Vacuum Levels to Drive the Market for this Segment
9. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Material Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cast Iron
9.2.1 Low Cost of Cast Iron to Propel the Market in this Segment
9.3 Stainless Steel
9.3.1 High Corrosion Resistance and Low Cavitation Od Stainless Steel to Propel the Market
9.4 Others
10. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate
10.1 Introduction
10.2 25-600 M3/H
10.2.1 Increasing Demand from Plastic Manufacturing and Medical Technologies Sectors to Support Market Growth
10.3 600-3,000 M3/H and 3,000-10,000 M3/H
10.3.1 High Demand from Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Chemical Industries to Fuel the Growth of this Segment
10.4 Above 10,000 M3/H
10.4.1 High Demand from the Mineral Ore Processing Industry to Drive the Market
11. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Petrochemical & Chemical
11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Plastics and Fertilisers to Drive the Market
11.3 Food Manufacturing
11.3.1 Growing Population Base and Changing Consumer Lifestyle to Enhance the Demand
11.4 Aircraft
11.4.1 Growth in the Aircraft Industry to Fuel the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps
11.5 Automobile
11.5.1 Growing Middle-Class Population Fueling the Automobile Industry
11.6 Pharmaceutical
11.6.1 Growing Production of Medicines and Vaccines due to COVID-19 to Drive the Market
11.7 Water Treatment
11.7.1 Development of Water Treatment Plants with a Growing Population to Boost the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps
11.8 Oil & Gas
11.8.1 Growing Investments in Crude Oil in the Middle East and North America to Spur Market Growth
11.9 Power Generation
11.9.1 Growing Population and Increased Global Demand for Power to Boost the Market
11.10 Pulp & Paper
11.10.1 Increased Requirement of Paper and Paperboard for Packaging Applications to Drive the Market
11.11 Eps and Plastics
11.11.1 Growing Usage of Plastics Across the World to Boost the Demand
11.12 Others
12. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Players' Strategies
13.2 Revenue Analysis
13.3 Market Share Analysis
13.4 Ingersoll Rand
13.5 Atlas Copco
13.6 Busch Vacuum Solutions
13.7 Flowserve Corporation
13.8 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd
13.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.9.1 Star
13.9.2 Pervasive
13.9.3 Emerging Leader
13.9.4 Participant
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME, 2020
13.10.1 Progressive Companies
13.10.2 Responsive Companies
13.10.3 Starting Blocks
13.10.4 Dynamic Companies
13.11 Competitive Scenario
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Key Companies
14.1.1 Ingersoll Rand
14.1.2 Atlas Copco
14.1.3 Busch Vacuum Solutions
14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
14.1.4 Flowserve Corporation
14.1.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
14.1.6 Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.
14.1.7 Vooner
14.1.8 Graham Corporation
14.1.9 Cutes Corp.
14.1.10 Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd
14.1.11 Omel
14.1.12 Ppi Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
14.1.13 Samson Pumps
14.1.14 Speck
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 SAFEM
14.2.2 Shandong Bozhong Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.
14.2.3 Shandong Chinco Pumps Co., Ltd.
14.2.4 Finder Pumps
14.2.5 Kakati
14.2.6 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Limited
14.2.7 Imag
14.2.8 Somarakis
14.2.9 Yantai Volm Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.
14.2.10 Garuda
14.2.11 Hobei Tonfun High-Tech Pump Co., Ltd.
14.2.12 Pompetravaini Spa
15. Appendix
