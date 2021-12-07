Insights on the Laser Marking Machine Asia Pacific Industry to 2027 - by Type, Application and Country

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Growth Potential, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The laser marking technology is majorly adopted across numerous industrial verticals owing to its cost-effectiveness, reliability, and product uniqueness. There are many companies that are initiating protocols for permanent marking on a wide range of products for traceability, proof of identity, and documentation purposes, particularly in the healthcare & defense sectors. Additionally, the aerospace and automotive sector is majorly incorporating the technology. Companies in the automotive sector are utilizing this technology for printing serial numbers on tires without changing the structure of the tire. In comparison to the conventional engraving processes, laser marking is believed to be a versatile option for marking a broad variety of aircraft parts as it provides high durability.

The laser marking machines have extensive utilization in the electronic devices sector. Products in the electronics & semiconductor sector are produced in a huge amount and, thus, need an automated marking & engraving process. Such components are usually marked with different information, which is engraved by using marking machines. For example, 2D data-matrix codes are carved on electronic parts by using Galvo laser marking systems for a semi-automated or fully automated labeling process. Thus, enterprises like Telesis Technologies provide EV4GDS Green Laser System, which helps in high-speed marking on electronic parts like capacitors, microchips, and circuit boards.

The increasing manufacturing units across various emerging nations like India and China is among the major key factors fuelling the growth of the regional market. This region has been a major attraction for various companies which establish their manufacturing units due to the cheap labor and availability of raw materials and thus, the number of manufacturing facilities has increased over the years. This is expected to further spur the demand for laser marking machines in this region.

Moreover, the rising adoption of various advanced technologies within the manufacturing sector is contributing to the growth of the regional laser marking machine market. Several government initiatives are also attracting companies to invest in this region and hence, fueling the demand for laser marking machines across the region. Additionally, the growing demand for electronic devices and the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are boosting the growth of the regional market.

The Machine Tool market dominated the Malaysia Laser Marking Machine Market by Application 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $31 million by 2027. The Electronics & Microelectronics market is showcasing a CAGR of 10.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Medical market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during (2021 - 2027).

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Telesis Technologies, Inc., Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Trotec Laser GmbH (Trodat), Epilog Laser, 600 Group PLC (TKMA Electrox, Inc.), MECCO, LaserStar Technologies Corporation and Gravotech Marking.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

4.1 Asia Pacific Machine Tool Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Electronics & Microelectronics Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Medical Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.5 Asia Pacific Aerospace Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.6 Asia Pacific Packaging Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.7 Asia Pacific Military Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

4.8 Asia Pacific Other Application Laser Marking Machine Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

5.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific CO2 Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Green Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific UV Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Others Laser Marking Machine Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market by Country

6.1 China Laser Marking Machine Market

6.1.1 China Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.1.2 China Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.2 Japan Laser Marking Machine Market

6.2.1 Japan Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.2.2 Japan Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.3 India Laser Marking Machine Market

6.3.1 India Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.3.2 India Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.4 South Korea Laser Marking Machine Market

6.4.1 South Korea Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.4.2 South Korea Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.5 Singapore Laser Marking Machine Market

6.5.1 Singapore Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.5.2 Singapore Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.6 Malaysia Laser Marking Machine Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.6.2 Malaysia Laser Marking Machine Market by Type

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market by Application

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market by Type



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Telesis Technologies, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Trotec Laser GmbH

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 Epilog Laser

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.6 600 Group PLC (TYKMA Electrox, Inc.)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.7 MECCO

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 LaserStar Technologies Corporation

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Gravotech Marking

7.9.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2r5xo