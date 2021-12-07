The Household Cleaning Tools and Supplies Market to record USD 14 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Household Cleaning Tools And Supplies Market was estimated at USD 10 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% through the forecast period. The research report offers an in-depth assessment of top winning strategies, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive scenario, and major investment pockets.

Household cleaning tools and supplies have gained massive prominence owing to mounting demand for technologically advanced cleaning tools and supplies. Additionally, rising health awareness and high risk of the COVID-19 infection have also positively influenced product adoption in recent years. Notably, rising living standards has increased the need for domestic cleaning tools and supplies has facilitate the demand for appropriate and well-organized tools and supplies for household cleaning is slated to be favorable for market growth over the forecast period.

Cleaning brushes are widely used in household cleaning applications as they provide superior cleaning in heavy duty cleaning applications of bathrooms and kitchens. Prevalent usage for cleaning various soft and hard surfaces like drapes, rugs, carpeted floors, and floor surfaces, and hard-to-reach areas of the house are anticipated to drive the demand for cleaning brushes in the forthcoming years. Fueled by rising concerns pertaining to home hygiene, the household cleaning tools and supplies market size from the cleaning brushes product segment is anticipated to exceed USD 3.5 billion in revenue by 2027.

With respect to application, the bedroom segment is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 3.5% through 2027. Mounting consumer preferences for a healthy lifestyle and clean-living spaces are set to support the growth of the household cleaning tools and supplies market segment. Moreover, escalating importance of cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, door and window handles, and light switches for reducing the risk of infections is foreseen to augment product uptake in bedroom cleaning applications through the review timespan.

Key reasons for household cleaning tools and supplies market growth:

Widespread utilization in household cleaning applications. Surging adoption of advanced and innovative cleaning tools. Mounting availability of technologically advanced products. Burgeoning product utilization in North America. Growing prominence in maintaining home hygiene during COVID-19.

2027 forecasts show ‘convenience stores’ segment retaining its dominance:

By distribution channel, the convenience stores segment held a notable share in the household cleaning tools and supplies market in 2020 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR through 2027. Several benefits of buying household cleaning tools and supplies from convenience stores, such as personalized product choice experience, quick product return without delay, instant product purchase, convenience of inspecting the product, on-time delivery, and personalized recommendation from staff, among others, are likely to boost segmental development.

Asia Pacific to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific household cleaning tools and supplies market is speculated to witness highest gains to reach a valuation of about USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2027. The growing population, coupled with enhanced living standards of people, is calculated to augment product demand in APAC. In addition, mounting consumer need for cleaning tools and supplies due to the primary outbreak of COVID-19 in the region is estimated to bolster the adoption of advanced and improved cleaning tools and supplies in the region. Furthermore, the proliferating construction industry as well as the development of healthcare, commercial, and residential sectors are poised to foster regional market outlook in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on household cleaning tools and supplies market:

Due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns, people were forced to isolate inside their homes in order to limit their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. Notably, leading health and government organizations emphasized the significance of cleaning regularly to prevent the virus from spreading through surfaces in indoor spaces. Consequently, booming consumer interest in household cleaning has played a crucial role in market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Key companies operating in the global household cleaning tools and supplies industry include 3M, Mop and Broom, Freudenberg SE, Unger Global, The Procter & Gamble Company, Newell Brands, and others.

