USD 3.66 Billion Ceramic Inks Market to Worth by 2028 | Global Ceramic Inks Industry Growth, Future Demand, Business Outlook, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global ceramic inks market size is projected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2021 to USD 3.66 billion in 2028. The increasing usage of drop-on-demand (DOD) ink-jet print heads (IJP) in printers is likely to affect growth positively. Also, water-based systems are capable of controlling rheology, homogeneity, and stability. provided this information in a report, titled, “Ceramic Inks Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 2.07 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period between 2021-2028.

Companies present in the Ceramic Inks Market. They are as follows:

Ferro Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Torrecid Group (Castellón, Spain)

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ CHEMIE GMBH (Lahnstein, Germany)

LAURIER ARCHITECTURAL (Quebec Canada)

Megacolor Ceramic Products (Castellón, Spain)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

FRITTA (Comunidad Valenciana, Spain)

Colorobbia Holding S.p.A (Gujarat, India)

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo (Castellón, Spain)

Chromaline (Minnesota, U.S.)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (California, U.S.)

sedak GmbH & Co. KG (Gersthofen, Germany)

SOLUTEC GLASS (Biscay, Spain)

Sun Chemical (New Jersey, U.S.)

Other Key Players

Ferro Corporation Sells its Tile Coatings Business to Pigments Spain, S.L.

In December 2019, Ferro Corporation, producer of technology-based performance materials for manufacturers headquartered in the U.S. signed an agreement with Pigments Spain, S.L. to sell its Tile Coatings Business. As per one of the company officials, “This transaction would help us to boost our Dynamic Innovation and Optimization phase for strengthening the balance sheet. It would also enhance our portfolio and lower our end-market exposure, as well as the manufacturing footprint.” Such innovative developments by companies would help in surging the demand for ceramic inks in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage-

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on delivering authentic information. We have adopted a data triangulation model which helps us immensely to offer accurate estimates and gauge the dynamics of this industry. Additionally, we have access to multiple global and regional paid databases. These further help us to collect data about the market trends and drivers.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Organic Solvents to Drive Growth

Nowadays, the utilization of organic solvents has increased rapidly because of their high efficacy. Environmentally friendly inkjet printing materials are also used for. These ceramic type of inks can be created from nano-sized CoAl2O4 ceramic pigment. It would not only provide strong jetting characteristics, but also robust dispersion stability. Zschimmer & Schwarz Group, for instance, launched a new research project called Aquaglaze in 2019. It will be used to develop water-based digital glazes. However, to be jetttable, the ink must have unique rheological properties. The absence of this may hinder the ceramic inks market growth.

Segments-

Glass Printing Segment Procured 30.0% Share in 2020 in U.S.: Fortune Business Insights™

By application, the market is segregated into food container printing, glass printing, ceramic tiles, and others. Amongst these, the glass printing segment earned 30.0% in terms of the U.S. ceramic inks market share in 2020. The ceramic tiles segment, on the other hand, remained at the forefront in the same year on account of their extensive usage in construction works.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Grow Steadily Backed by High Demand for Ceramic Tiles

Asia Pacific held USD 0.831 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The high demand for ceramic tiles would bolster regional growth. Additionally, the surging expansion of tile production capacity by prominent manufacturers of ceramic inks would also aid growth.

The expansion of the packaging, renovation, and construction industries is set to accelerate growth in North America.

In the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, government bodies are taking several initiatives to improve their tourism industry by developing modern infrastructures. It is expected to spur demand.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Strengthen Their Presence by Enhancing Portfolios

The market houses several reputed ceramic ink manufacturers that are striving persistently to strengthen their presence through research and development activities. Most of them are enhancing their existing portfolios to cater to the high demand. Below is one of the industry developments:

December 2020: PV Nano Cell Ltd. launched digital conductive inks for generic, LIFT, glass, ceramic, and solar applications. These inks are best suited for digital conductive printing technologies, namely, Laser Induced Forward Transfer, aerosol, and inkjet.

