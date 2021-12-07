Global Smart Water Management Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring ABB, Arad, AquamatiX, Badger Meter, HydroPoint, IBM, i2O, Itron, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trimble Water, General Electric

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Management Market by Component, Automation Solution, User Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart water management market is expected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for sustainable water solutions, the growing need to replace the existing water infrastructures, and the increasing need for reducing water loss due to non-revenue water.



Based on component, the global smart water management market is broadly classified into hardware, software, and services segment. In 2021, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of IoT-based devices, which are inexpensive and long-lasting, providing better results in real-time. However, the software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecasted period owing to the intuition of software along with the cloud-based storage, security, and platform services,



Based on automation solution, the market is segmented into water quality & quantity monitoring, asset management, advanced water treatment & automation, pressure control & leakage detection, analytics & data management, and other automation solutions. In 2021, the water quality and quantity monitoring segment is expected to report for the largest market share.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing investments in the deployment of smart water meters for measuring water quantity and monitoring quality to satisfy the growing demands of consumers. Besides, the asset management segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the coming years due to the growing need to replace age-old infrastructure with modernized equipment, requiring sufficient maintenance in the future.



Based on user type, the market is segmented into non-commercial and commercial. In 2021, the commercial segment comprising private organizations, utility companies, and industries is expected to account for the largest share due to increased investments in the deployment of smart water projects for industrial purposes.

However, the non-commercial segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to consumers being ready to upgrade their residential water systems with smart solutions. Also, the growing availability of IoT devices at affordable prices is expected to attract more consumers to implement smart ways for water management.



Geographically, Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the overall smart water management market in 2021.

The large share of Europe is primarily attributed to the presence of major smart water management companies and their focus on developing advanced smart water management technology and increasing government funding for smart water management advancements.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly with high CAGR in the forecast period owing to growth in high-tech infrastructure with respect to smart city initiatives, increasing adoption of mobile devices at reasonable prices, and rise in the number of start-ups offering smart water management solutions and services in the region.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the components, automation solutions, user type, and countries?

What is the historical market for smart water management solutions across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2021-2028?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the global smart water management market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global smart water management market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global smart water management market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Compelling Need to Replace Existing Water Infrastructure

Growing Demand for Sustainable Water Solutions

Need for Reducing Water Loss Due to Non-Revenue Water

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Implement Modern Solutions

Opportunities

Increasing Government Initiatives to Implement Smart Water Management

Growing Development in Smart City Initiatives

Challenges

High Initial Investment and Low Return on Income

Trends

Growing Adoption of Smart Water Meters

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Arad Group

AquamatiX

Badger Meter

HydroPoint

IBM Corporation

i2O

Itron

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trimble Water

General Electric

Scope of the Report

Smart Water Management Market, by Component

Hardware

AMR & AMI Meters

Water Sensors

Water Flowmeters

Water Controllers

Motors

Others

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

Smart Water Management Market, by Automation Solution

Water Quality & Quantity Monitoring

Asset Management

Advanced Water Treatment & Automation

Pressure Control & Leakage Detection

Analytics & Data Management

Other Solutions

Smart Water Management Market, by User Type

Non-commercial

Commercial

Smart Water Management Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

