World Restaurant At-home Market Study 2021: Innovating With the Culinary Experience with Home Delivery, Ready Meals and Meal Kits

More than one year into the pandemic, we revisit the topic of increased home-cooking, restaurant avoidance and the way that home working moves the lunch occasion from restaurants, to the home.

Learn more about the roles of Home Delivery, Ready Meals and Meal Kits to satisfy convenience seekers and why Health and Wellness is a key premiumisation tool in spite of financial struggles among many consumers.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:





Introduction

Work From Home Will Keep Lunch at Home

Are the Time Savings Spent Cooking and Eating?

More New Occasions for Food During the Pandemic

Conclusion

Appendix





