Global telepresence equipment market size to grow considerably over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global telepresence equipment market size is projected to record considerable growth over 2021-2027, owing to rapid advancements in 5G technology, and strategic initiatives and innovative product launches by major firms. Besides, growing application of telepresence technology in sectors like healthcare, education, government and others,

The document bifurcates the market sphere into several segments and analyzes them individually to infer their performance and contribution with respect to growth rate and other critical metrics. It also offers a detailed account of factors driving the market expansion across various geographies. The research further profiles all the leading companies and sheds light on the major aspects stakeholders should focus on to ensure strong growth in the upcoming years.

For the unversed, telepresence is an integrated solution that allows individuals in different locations to work together in real time. It consists of codec, speaker, microphone, and monitor components.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4339747/

Rapid growth in digital education and technology advancements after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are projected to propel the industry growth in the coming years.

Further, key players operating in this domain are exploring the opportunities as most of the population shifted to remote working due to the widespread of coronavirus. Citing an instance, Ava Robotics teamed up with SIGNA and FRINK Advanced Services in March 2021 to develop a digital, remote sales experience using Ava's telepresence robots.

Despite the positive outlook, high cost of installation and restrictions in terms of user experience may stifle industry expansion over the study period.

Regional scope overview

North America presently holds considerable portion of the overall telepresence equipment market share, creditable to growing usage of telepresence solutions in large and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, increasing penetration of 5G is accelerating product adoption. Credible sources cited that the total number of 5G connections in the region grew from 4 million in 2019 to 14 million in 2020, and is expected to reach 410 million by 2025.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is expected to grow substantially over 2021-2027, attributable to wide usage of telepresence technology in education sector and corporate offices.

Competitive landscape overview

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Array Telepresence LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., and Avaya Inc. are among the top organizations in global telepresence equipment market sphere.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-telepresence-equipment-market-size-research

Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by End-User Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Room based Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Multi-Codec Telepresence

Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Form Factor (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Infrastructure

End-Points

Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Vertical (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Entertainment

Construction & Engineering

Scientific

Commercial

Government

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Education

Others

Global Telepresence Equipment Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Telepresence Equipment Market Top Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Sony Corporation

HP Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Vidyo Inc.

Polycom Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Array Telepresence LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Telepresence Equipment Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Telepresence Equipment Market, by End-user, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Form Factor, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Telepresence Equipment Market, by Vertical, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Telepresence Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid advancement in 5G technology

3.1.1.2. Strategic initiatives by market players

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Limitations regarding the user experience of this technology

3.1.2.2. High cost of installation

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Rapid growth in digital education after occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4. Global Telepresence Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by End-user, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Large Enterprise

5.4.2. Medium Enterprise

5.4.3. Small Enterprise

Chapter 6. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Type

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Multi-Codec Telepresence

6.3.2. Personal Telepresence

6.3.3. Immersive Telepresence

6.3.4. Room based Telepresence

Chapter 7. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Form Factor

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Form Factor, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form Factor 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. End-Points

7.3.2. Infrastructure

Chapter 8. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, by Vertical

c. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Telepresence Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Healthcare

8.3.2. Education

8.3.3. Pharmaceuticals

8.3.4. Government

8.3.5. Commercial

Chapter 9. Global Telepresence Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Medical Telepresence robots Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Medical Telepresence robots Market to reach USD 597.7 million by 2027.Global medical telepresence robots Market is valued approximately at USD 205.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Telepresence robots are equipped with sensors, accelerators, video conferencing technologies, etc., and can be remotely monitored. Telepresence robots allows a virtual presence of a human at work. It is normally equipped with wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to provide smooth communication between people at different remote locations. These robots usually use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications. The Medical Telepresence robots' market is being driven by growing demand in healthcare industry, growing demand in enterprises due to efficiency in virtual meetings.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.