SUPER LEAGUE TRIATHLON AND DRYWORLD ANNOUNCE NEW GLOBAL APPAREL PARTNERSHIP

New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Triathlon (SLT) announces today a three-year deal with global athletic performance brand DRYWORLD (OTC Pink: IBGR) to become the official apparel partner of SLT.

DRYWORLD will design, develop and manufacture tri-suits and training gear for Super League’s world-class professional athletes as well as kitting out its staff. It will also create a special and eagerly awaited lifestyle collection for athletes and fans, which will be available in the New Year at events and online through a dedicated SLT global e-commerce platform.

The Canadian-born athletic brand, known for its high performance and sustainable apparel lines, is celebrated for its laser-sharp focus on developing the best purpose-driven products for athletes. Now turning their unique approach to R&D on the triathlon market.

Through this partnership, Super League athletes and staff will enjoy the brand’s signature innovations and differentiators. SLT Professionals have even been involved in the product development and testing of DRYWORLD’s new technical tri-suit, which will be available in 2022.

SLT is the world’s fastest swim-bike-run Series, pitting the greatest triathletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats across stunning destinations worldwide.

The athletes will first showcase their DRYWORLD kit at the Arena Games Triathlon in spring 2022 - a dynamic new esports format in collaboration with World Triathlon, which blends together real life and virtual racing to deliver an immersive viewing experience via a unique partnership with Zwift.

SLT will then host its renowned annual Championship Series later in the year, which sees professional athletes battling against each other for one of the largest prize purses in the sport, which is redefining the discipline for a modern audience.

Head of Partnerships at DRYWORLD, Ian Hollister, said: “DRYWORLD is most excited about partnering with a brand that is innovative in its approach to the sport. As well as its incredible global Championship Series, Super League is the first major sports brand to incorporate a virtual element to real world competition in their unique product, the Arena Games Triathlon in partnership with Zwift. In fact, SLT Arena Games just won the Cutting Edge Award at the Sports Industry Awards”.

Martin Cawte, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League Triathlon, said: “Super League Triathlon is always looking to partner with brands who share our philosophy of innovation and progress and DRYWORLD is exactly that. This partnership will not only see DRYWORLD bring their science, expertise and unique technologies to prepare cutting edge race kits for the best triathletes on the planet, but also for age groupers around the world and fans of the sport who will be able to enjoy a comprehensive SLT merchandise range.”

About Super League Triathlon

Super League Triathlon (SLT) is the world's premier swim-bike-run Series, pitching the very best athletes against each other in quick and exciting race formats in fantastic destinations across the globe. The Championship Series takes place from August-November, with the best triathletes on the planet doing battle over game-changing formats which are redefining the sport for a modern audience.

Super League’s Arena Games Triathlon is a dynamic new esports format which blends in real life and virtual racing to deliver an immersive viewing experience via a unique partnership with Zwift. It crowns official triathlon esports World Champions thanks to its ground-breaking partnership with World Triathlon.

For more information, visit superleaguetriathlon.com

