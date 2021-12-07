VoIP-Pal Provides a Legal Update on Current Litigation in the Western District of Texas

WACO, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s lawsuits currently being litigated in the Western District of Texas (WDTX).



The Court has lifted the stay on legal proceedings in the following cases:

VoIP-Pal v. Facebook/WhatsApp; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-267

VoIP-Pal v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-272

VoIP-Pal v. Google LLC; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-269



The above cases, originally filed in April 2020, assert VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent No. 10,218,606, “Producing Routing Messages For Voice Over IP Communications.” The cases were stayed on September 30, 2020, pending the outcome of certain motions in declaratory-judgment actions filed against VoIP-Pal in the Northern District of California (NDCAL).

With those actions in the NDCAL cases now dismissed, the stays in the WDTX cases have been lifted. The cases are now moving forward together with the new cases filed by the Company in June 2021, asserting VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, “Mobile Gateway.” A Markman hearing is scheduled for May 2022, to conduct claim construction on the asserted patents in both sets of cases prior to a jury trial.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

