Brazil Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants and Equipment Market Report 2021: Private Investments will Drive Deployment of Digital and Sustainable Technologies

The Brazilian municipal water and wastewater treatment market constitutes 5,565 municipalities in 27 states across 5 regions. This market analysis includes all plants and equipment used to treat municipal water and wastewater (components, tanks, plates, and distributors) but excludes pumps, valves, chemicals, microbes, monitoring equipment, and civil infrastructure.

The study explores the current state of the municipal water and wastewater treatment sector in Brazil, including a discussion of market transformations; various emerging technologies and specific solutions; and major market trends, drivers, and restraints up to 2033.

The municipal water and wastewater treatment market in Brazil is experiencing a growth phase, spurred by the recent change in legislation that allows greater participation from the private sector in upcoming bid and tender processes and opens up new growth opportunities.

Prior to this legislative change, Brazil was working on a plan to focus its efforts on the universalization of sanitation services, PLANSAB, which seeks to provide the entire population with drinking water and wastewater collection networks by the year 2033.

Private sector participation will accelerate market growth and advance the objectives established in the PLANSAB, accompanied by digital transformations based on more sustainable decisions linked to circular economy solutions.

The new, sustainable technologies and digital solutions designed for more efficient water management are topics of growing interest in the market.

Smart meters connected to the network or cloud are already being implemented in different regions, demonstrating their efficiency in reducing costs, energy use, chemicals and pollutants, and water leaks. These solutions will significantly improve resource utilization for the water market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Brazil's Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Highlights:

Mega Trends shaping the market

Market drivers and restraints

Growth opportunities

Recent trends and current maturity levels

Status and expectations of 6 different market segments

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Scope of Analysis

Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growth Drivers for Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growth Restraints for Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Major Trends Shaping Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Maturity Levels of Municipal Water and Wastewater Services by Region

Investment Plan for Universal Sanitation- PLANSAB 2020-2033

Trends of Municipal Water and Wastewater Services

Maturity Levels and Trends of Municipal Water Services

Maturity Levels and Trends of Municipal Wastewater Services

Increasing Privatization Trend

Private Operators in the Water and Wastewater Sector

Key Companies Participating in Each Segment

Private Participation

Future Tenders and Planned Investments

Desalination Projects

Design, Engineering, and Construction

Operation and Maintenance

Chemicals

Smart Process Control and Management

Water Technology

Wastewater Technology

Growth Opportunity Universe, Brazilian Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increase Privatization of Water and Wastewater Concessions to Drive Investments

Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for New Wastewater Treatment Plants to Meet New Demands

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Transformation to Drive Automatization Management

Growth Opportunity 4 - Circular Economy Opportunities for Cost Reduction and Synergy with Other Industries

