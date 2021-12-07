Sports Medicines Market Size to Hit ~9.64 billion by 2031| Sports Medicines Industry Share, Growth, and Forecast Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled "Sports Medicines Market by Products, Application, End-User" Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031 is expected to clock US$ ~9.64 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of sports-related injuries and the growing awareness for staying fit among the population.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global sports medicine market include:
- Arthrex, Inc
- Smith & Nephew
- DePuy Synthes
- Conmed Corporation
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Breg, Inc
- Wright Medical Group N.V
- DJO (Colfax Corporation)
- Medtronic
Growth Engines
- Since past few years, sport has gained a lot of popularity and the incidence of sports-related injuries have also increased. Thus, the demand for sports medicine is on the rise.
- Players in the market are focused on developing and launching new products in the market.
- For instance, in July 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. announced FDA clearance and the planned launch of six sports medicine and extremities products in the market.
- Such new product launches are expected to boost the market growth during the projected period.
The global sports medicine market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Application, End-User, and Region
Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’
Based on product, the sports medicine market has been segmented into reconstruction products, support & recovery products, and accessories. The reconstruction products segment is further bifurcated into fracture & ligament repair products, implants, arthroscopy devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. Support & Recovery segment is further categorized into braces & supports, physiotherapy equipment, and compression clothing. Support & recovery products segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness on the benefits of physiotherapy and rising use of braces & supports post surgeries are the factors fueling the segmental growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, the global sports medicine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the sports medicine market with the largest global share in 2020. Presence of quality sports infrastructure, greater popularity of sports, and growing number of sports injuries in athletes are key drivers of the market growth in North America. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is slated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
Table of contents:
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Geographic Scope
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2018 & 2019
- Base Year – 2020
- Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Sports Injury Epidemiological Assessment
- Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
- Reconstruction Products
- Fracture and Ligament Repair Products
- Implants
- Arthroscopy Devices
- Prosthetic Devices
- Orthobiologics
- Support and Recovery Products
- Braces and Supports
- Physiotherapy Equipment
- Compression Clothing
- Accessories
- GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
- Knee Injuries
- Shoulder Injuries
- Elbow and Wrist Injuries
- Foot and Ankle Injuries
- Back and Spine Injuries
- Hip and Groin Injuries
- Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
