Atos named on CDP ‘A List’ for leading effort against climate change

Paris, December 7, 2021 – Atos today announces that it has been awarded for its actions to tackle global warming by global environmental non-profit organization CDP, one of the funding members of the Science Based Targets initiative, which drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Atos has been selected on CDP's prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change, based on the Group’s climate reporting in 2021. This is also the 9th consecutive year that Atos has been on the CDP Leadership Band. Atos is one of a very small number of companies distinguished for their high environmental performance out of over 13,000 companies that were scored worldwide, representing 64% of the global market capitalization.

Atos was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2021 climate change questionnaire.

“The completion of the Paris agreement rulebook at this year’s COP26 was a positive step to ensuring the Paris Agreement targets, demonstrating a global commitment to cutting emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius”. said Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos. “However, there is still hard work ahead and at Atos we are strongly committed to reducing our own global carbon footprint, investing in decarbonization technologies and supporting our clients to do the same. This CDP recognition and our rank in the ‘A-list’ reflect our engagement for the environment and are an encouragement to continue to progress year after year.”

As leader in secure and decarbonized digital, Atos raised its environmental ambition in 2021 by committing to reduce the global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 50% by 2025 (2019 baseline) which is fully in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming of the planet 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

Some of Atos’ significant achievements include:

Reducing in 2020 by 15% the Group’s global carbon footprint (2.8 M Tons CO2) from which it is estimated 10% structural (5% COVID-19 effect)

Reaching carbon neutrality under the PAS 2060 standard for the emissions under its control and direct influence since 2018

Increasing the percentage of renewable/low-carbon energy across all its datacenters from 32% in 2019 to 77% in 2021 and reducing the global energy consumption of its datacenters by 15% in 2020 vs 2019

Committing to all-electric company car fleet by 2024 in order to reduce the emissions of its 5,500 company cars

Achieving the ISO 14001 certification in 90% of its main sites (offices and data centers) Introducing an internal carbon pricing (80 € / tons CO2) to drive business decisions towards decarbonization, as well as the Atos green App to engage its employees. Introducing binding contractual Decarbonization Level Agreements (DLAs) for its customers. The Group offset 50 M tons CO2 from its customers in 2020 and estimates it can reduce by 15 to 20% their own carbon emissions

Leading the European supercomputing market by developing the most power efficient product line of supercomputers in the world, BullSequana X. At the end of 2021, 18 of the Top 100 most energy efficient supercomputers worldwide are Atos supercomputers.

Engaging its suppliers and partners through ambitious decarbonization plans to halve its Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2025 (2019 base line)

Reinforcing its decarbonization expertise through EcoAct acquisition and specialized startups (tier One, Greenspector, Plan A) in its Scaler program

Investing in R&D for decarbonization. With 70+ patents in supercomputing, Atos conducts research on supercomputers and data centers powered by green hydrogen, blockchain technologies for recycling performance or quantum technologies enabling the creation of new materials absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere The Atos scientific community also recently organized a thought leadership conference on DNA based computing and storage.





In 2021, Atos was selected as a member of both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe. In the DJSI Europe Index, Atos ranked first among the companies included in the industry of “TSV IT services” and obtained the best score of its industry worldwide in the environmental dimension. Atos was awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis in 2021 and in 2020 and 2021 Atos was awarded through the SEAL Business Sustainability Award (BSA) positioning the Group among the world’s top 50 most sustainable companies worldwide.

For more information on Atos’ actions towards Net Zero go to: https://atos.net/en/solutions/decarbonization

CDP Methodology

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, over 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 13,000 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores



