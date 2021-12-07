Global Processed Seafood Market to 2026 - Featuring bioMerieux, Mitsubishi and Thai Union Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Processed Seafood Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the processed seafood market and it is poised to grow by $47.01 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period.

The report on the processed seafood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood and increasing raw seafood prices.



The processed seafood market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The processed seafood market is segmented as below:

By Product

frozen seafood

canned seafood

smoked seafood

others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing domestic demand as one of the prime reasons driving the processed seafood market growth during the next few years.



The report on processed seafood market covers the following areas:

Processed seafood market sizing

Processed seafood market forecast

Processed seafood market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed seafood market vendors that include bioMerieux SA, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Thai Union Group PCL, and The Middleby Corp. Also, the processed seafood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svu6ao