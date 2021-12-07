Outlook on The Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach USD 27.38 Billion by 2028 | Agricultural Biologicals Industry Share, Demand, Outlook, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Analysis Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market size is expected to reach USD 27.38 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the growing me of sustainable agriculture in the global market, low deposit levels, and supportive guidance are the essential factors boosting the growth of the market. Extensions, innovative product launches, and contracts were the principal strategies utilized by key players to obtain strong market potential. is likely to shift global Agricultural Biologicals Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market by Product (Biopesticides, Bio stimulants, Biofertilizers, Others), by Application Method (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-harvest), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Agricultural Biologicals Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Growing Demand for Quality Farm Yields to Boost the Agricultural Biologicals Market.

The research led by the Food and Agriculture Organization in Lesotho revealed that economic agriculture practices, wherein biologicals are a fundamental element, have the more prominent ability to perform as high production levels are obtained easily with lower inputs. There was also a signed development in farming yields where biologicals were used. Therefore, the commercial feasibility of biologicals will support the worldwide agricultural biologicals market interest. Thus, the rising production and research projects are anticipated to present new and more possibilities for Agricultural Biologicals Market.

Enhancing Environmental Benefits to Drive the Adoption Rates of Biologicals.

As per the FAO, agricultural biologicals hold a mixture of agronomic and environmental benefits. Like the regular admixture of crop residual boosts the natural content of the soil enhances soil condition and composition and helps for water conservation. The combined outcome is improved potency in quantitative and qualitative phases, which helps greatly for the global agricultural biological market.

Good and healthy yields have become a high preference as artificial chemical manure and pesticides lead to a decrease in the nutritional content of foodstuffs. Environmental advantages, almost linked to the business of biologicals, are numerous. Like sustainable agricultural methods can enhance biodiversity in soils, improve carbon sequestration abilities of soil, purify air quality, and stop unnatural soil depletion.

Regional Analysis :

The North America is Likely to Dominate the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market

North America and Europe are growing considerably, owing to powerful guidelines on the usage of different artificial crop protection compounds to protect nature. The occupancy of exceptional agricultural commodities evolving technologies, facilities, and other sources in the developed countries of Europe and North America is further anticipated to expand the market growth of the regions throughout the forecasted period. The engaging of legislation like the new of (PRIA 4) of 2018 is supposed to expand the worldwide agricultural biologicals market capacity in North America. Relatable efforts for effective management of biological products in the farming sector is foreseen in Europe to affect market growth.

List Of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Biologicals Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. BASF SE Ludwigshafen, Germany 2. Marrione Bio Innovation Davis, California, United States 3. UPL Mumbai, India 4. Evogene Rehovot, Israel 5. Valent California, United States 6. Biolchim Italy 7. Isagro S.p.A Italy 8. Valagro Atessa, Italy

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. March 2021: Bayer launches Vynyty Citrus®, its most advanced biological and pheromone-based crop protection component to manage pests on citrus farms throughout the International Symposium on Horticulture in Europe.

2. March 2021: Gowan Company declares that it has started in the binding agreement to acquire all shares of Piemme S.r.l from Giorgio Basile and the other stockholders. Piemme S.r.l is the predominant shareholder of Isagro S.p.A., and the business announced that it is the first step in the purchase by Gowan Company of all shares of Isagro S.p.A.

This market titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2028 USD 27.38 Billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.82%

Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Function: -Biocontrol, Biofertilizers and Biostimulants

Product Type: - Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural

Application: - Foliar spray, Soil and Seed treatment Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

