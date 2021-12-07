Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market, 2030

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market by Type of Container, Fabrication Material, Physical State of Drug in Syringe and Cartridge, Physical State of Drug in Infusion Bag, Volume of Container, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market' report features an extensive study on the current and future potential of novel drug reconstitution systems, being developed in order to ease the storage and administration of lyophilized drugs, thereby maintaining stability and shelf-life. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for novel drug reconstitution systems, over the next decade. Based on various parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Over the last few years, numerous biologics and small molecule drugs have made their way to the market. Most of these biologic products are not stable as liquid formulations, and tend to lose efficacy with alterations in their pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, thereby, making it difficult to preserve them for longer period of time. In order to achieve longer shelf life, lyophilization has emerged as the preferred choice for making dry biopharmaceutical formulations.

In fact, around 30% of the FDA approved parenteral drugs are in lyophilized form. Since 2014, the FDA had approved more than 20 applications for lyophilized new drugs. Evidently, this method of producing stabilized formulations has witnessed widespread adoption and the affiliated market opportunity is estimated to be USD 3 billion.

The increased adoption of such drugs has led to the rise in demand for reconstitution systems that allow proper mixing of lyophilized drug with the diluent and administration of required dose. The traditional reconstitution methods involve manual extraction and transfer of diluent into the vials containing the lyophilized product, using syringe and transfer needle.

Given the large number of steps involved and multiple containers, this method is associated with the risk of medication errors and needle-stick injuries. In addition, the complexity associated with these conventional systems restricts the injection of lyophilized drugs only by the healthcare workers within the confined area of healthcare facilities.

The existing challenges in the conventional reconstitution method have prompted the pharmaceutical industry to develop advanced reconstitution devices, which allow the patients and caregivers to administer drugs without healthcare provider's intervention. These systems contain premeasured dose of drug and diluent, which essentially reduces the chances of dosing errors and needle-stick injuries.

Moreover, these advanced systems enhance the portability, efficiency and optimum delivery of the lyophilized drugs and have the potential to reduce the number of steps significantly, which enable the dilution and reconstitution at the time of delivery. Owing to their multiple benefits, various pharmaceutical companies are considering these systems for lifecycle management of their drugs in order to enhance the provision of healthcare.

Further, it is worth mentioning that over 1,800 patent applications have been filed/granted for reconstitution systems and affiliated technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Reconstitution Systems

3.2.1. Key Considerations in Drug Reconstitution

3.3. Lyophilization of Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1. Need for Reconstitution Systems

3.3.2. Dual Chamber/Multi Chamber Systems

3.3.3. One Step Reconstitution Systems

3.3.4. Conventional Reconstitution Systems

3.4. Advantages of Drug Reconstitution Systems

3.4.1. Benefits to Pharmaceutical Players

3.4.2. Benefits to Patients

3.5. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: NOVEL DRUG RECONSTITUTION SYSTEMS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: Product Pipeline

4.3. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: Developer Landscape

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: OTHER RECONSTITUTION SYSTEMS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. One Step Reconstitution Systems: Product Pipeline

5.3. One Step Reconstitution Systems: Developer Landscape

5.4. Conventional Reconstitution Devices: Development Pipeline

5.5. Conventional Reconstitution Devices: Developer Landscape

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Players based in North America

6.2.1. Baxter

6.2.2. ICU Medical

6.3. Key Players based in Europe

6.3.1. B. Braun

6.3.2. Vetter Pharma

6.4. Key Players based in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Nipro

6.4.2. SCHOTT-KAISHA

7. PACKAGING TREND ANALYSIS FOR APPROVED DRUGS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. List of Approved Drugs (2014-H1 2021)

7.4. Primary Packaging Containers for Approved Drugs

7.5. Primary Packaging Closures for Approved Drugs

7.6. Packaging Trend Analysis for Approved Drugs: Developer Landscape

7.7. Concluding Remarks

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: Patent Analysis

8.4. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions/Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

10. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Global Events related to Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems

11. SWOT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems: SWOT Analysis

11.2.1. Comparison of SWOT Factors

12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Global Demand for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes, 2021-2030

12.4. Global Demand for Dual Chamber Cartridges, 2021-2030

12.5. Global Demand for Dual/Multi Chamber Infusion Bags, 2021-2030

12.6. Concluding Remarks

13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions

13.3. Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, 2021-2030

13.4. Global Dual Chamber Cartridges Market, 2021-2030

13.5. Global Dual/Multi Chamber Infusion Bags Market, 2021-2030

14. UPCOMING TRENDS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Preference for Self-Medication of Drugs using Modern Drug Delivery Devices

14.3. Development of Innovative Packaging Containers

14.4. Growing Demand for Personalized Therapies

14.5. Integrating Dual Chamber Systems with Other Platforms

14.6. Increase in Initiatives Undertaken by Industry Stakeholders in Developing Regions

14.7. Concluding Remarks

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

