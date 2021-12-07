Worldwide Database on Diabetes Care Intelligence - Featuring Acon, Arkray and Dexcom Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Intelligence Center" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportis a global intelligence database on diabetes drugs & devices, which offers data on 25 major countries. It covers 13 years of comparable data, including 5-year forecasts incorporating value, volume sales, and price and price per-capita expenditure.

The Intelligence Centre enhances your understanding of the diabetes drugs industry, along with economic factors impacting diabetes drug usage, such as diabetes population, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetic population, and obesity, which provide you with actionable business insights.

Market Scope

Diabetes drugs & devices market data, volume and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023)

Branded & generic drugs and devices' sales data from 2012-2023

Segment, sub-segment & company devices' sales data from 2012-2023

Additional information includes - diabetic population levels, diabetes prevalence, Diabetes Type 1 population, Diabetes Type 2 population, and per-capita expenditure.

It exhaustive coverage (countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes). Covering and tracking of over 18,000 data points of the diabetes drugs industry, which covers various categories, segments, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and brands. It also covers more than 8,000 data points of the diabetes care device market, which encompass various categories, segments, sub-segments and company share analysis.

Diabetes Drug Categories:

Insulin

Basal Insulin or Long-acting Insulin

Bolus Insulin or Fast-acting Insulin

Pre-mixed Insulin or Combination Insulin

Traditional Human Insulins

Traditional Human Insulin Biosimilars

Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

Non-Insulin Injectable

GLP-1 Agonist Market

Amylin Analogue

Oral Anti-diabetics Drugs

Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonist

Meglitinide

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

SGLT2 Inhibitors

Biguanides

Sulfonylureas

DPP-4 Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Insulin Combinations

Oral Combinations

Diabetes Device Categories

Management Devices

Insulin-delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Cartridges in Reusable Pens

Disposable Pens

Jet Injectors

Insulin Pump

Insulin Pump Devices

Insulin Pump Reservoirs

Infusion Sets

Monitoring Devices

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG)

By Component:

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

By End-user

Hospital

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Personal

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM)

CGM durables (Receivers and Transmitters)

Sensors

Market Overview

The global diabetes care market is expected to grow because of the growing diabetes population levels and increasing diabetes expenditure in established, as well as pharm emerging countries.

Global Rise in Diabetic Population

There has been a tremendous increase in the global diabetic population levels over the past decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population levels, based on the changing lifestyles and habits.

Extensive urbanization in various parts of the globe is considered to be the primary cause of obesity, health deterioration, physical inactivity, etc. Owing to these factors the prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased significantly.

It is estimated that out of the total 415 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, 46% of this demographic is those with undiagnosed diabetes.

The growing diabetic population levels act as a driver for insulin monitoring devices, such as glucometers, CGMs, etc. In developed countries, close to 90% of Type 1 Diabetic patients use glucometers. It is expected that during the forecast period close to 50% of Type 2 Diabetic patients will use a glucometer.

The United States Leads the Diabetes Drugs & Devices Market

In 2017, the US diabetes drugs market held the largest market share in North America, due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India have been identified as potential emerging markets, due to the rising diabetic population levels.

