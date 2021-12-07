Worldwide Database on Diabetes Care Intelligence - Featuring Acon, Arkray and Dexcom Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Intelligence Center" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This reportis a global intelligence database on diabetes drugs & devices, which offers data on 25 major countries. It covers 13 years of comparable data, including 5-year forecasts incorporating value, volume sales, and price and price per-capita expenditure.
The Intelligence Centre enhances your understanding of the diabetes drugs industry, along with economic factors impacting diabetes drug usage, such as diabetes population, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetic population, and obesity, which provide you with actionable business insights.
Market Scope
- Diabetes drugs & devices market data, volume and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023)
- Branded & generic drugs and devices' sales data from 2012-2023
- Segment, sub-segment & company devices' sales data from 2012-2023
- Additional information includes - diabetic population levels, diabetes prevalence, Diabetes Type 1 population, Diabetes Type 2 population, and per-capita expenditure.
It exhaustive coverage (countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes). Covering and tracking of over 18,000 data points of the diabetes drugs industry, which covers various categories, segments, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and brands. It also covers more than 8,000 data points of the diabetes care device market, which encompass various categories, segments, sub-segments and company share analysis.
Diabetes Drug Categories:
- Insulin
- Basal Insulin or Long-acting Insulin
- Bolus Insulin or Fast-acting Insulin
- Pre-mixed Insulin or Combination Insulin
- Traditional Human Insulins
- Traditional Human Insulin Biosimilars
- Insulin Glargine Biosimilars
- Non-Insulin Injectable
- GLP-1 Agonist Market
- Amylin Analogue
- Oral Anti-diabetics Drugs
- Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonist
- Meglitinide
- Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors
- SGLT2 Inhibitors
- Biguanides
- Sulfonylureas
- DPP-4 Inhibitors
- Combination Drugs
- Insulin Combinations
- Oral Combinations
- Diabetes Device Categories
- Management Devices
- Insulin-delivery Devices
- Insulin Syringes
- Cartridges in Reusable Pens
- Disposable Pens
- Jet Injectors
- Insulin Pump
- Insulin Pump Devices
- Insulin Pump Reservoirs
- Infusion Sets
- Monitoring Devices
- Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG)
By Component:
- Glucometer Devices
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- By End-user
- Hospital
- Glucometer Devices
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- Personal
- Glucometer Devices
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM)
- CGM durables (Receivers and Transmitters)
- Sensors
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Diabetes Care
- Acon
- Agamatrix Inc.
- Arkray
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Astellas
- AstraZeneca
- Bionime Corporation
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Dexcom
- Eli Lilly
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medisana
- Medtronic
- Merck and Co.
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Rossmax
- Sanofi
- Takeda
- Trivida
Market Overview
The global diabetes care market is expected to grow because of the growing diabetes population levels and increasing diabetes expenditure in established, as well as pharm emerging countries.
Global Rise in Diabetic Population
- There has been a tremendous increase in the global diabetic population levels over the past decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population levels, based on the changing lifestyles and habits.
- Extensive urbanization in various parts of the globe is considered to be the primary cause of obesity, health deterioration, physical inactivity, etc. Owing to these factors the prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased significantly.
- It is estimated that out of the total 415 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, 46% of this demographic is those with undiagnosed diabetes.
- The growing diabetic population levels act as a driver for insulin monitoring devices, such as glucometers, CGMs, etc. In developed countries, close to 90% of Type 1 Diabetic patients use glucometers. It is expected that during the forecast period close to 50% of Type 2 Diabetic patients will use a glucometer.
The United States Leads the Diabetes Drugs & Devices Market
- In 2017, the US diabetes drugs market held the largest market share in North America, due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.
- In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India have been identified as potential emerging markets, due to the rising diabetic population levels.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Segmentation
3.1 By Drug
3.2 By Device
3.3 Geography
4. Market Indicators
5. Company Share Analysis
