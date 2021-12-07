Insights on the Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Global Market to 2026 - Featuring CFM, GE Aviation Engines and Rolls-Royce Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the aerospace industry, ducting is a vital component of the fluid conveyance system and air management system. Ducting facilitates the distribution of critical fluids & air throughout the aircraft, thus, ensuring proper temperature regulation, ventilation, fluid, water and fuel flow, humidity or containment control, anti-icing, noise attenuation, etc.

These are critical functions and failure of any can lead to fatal consequences. Ducts are manufactured to meet the specific needs of the aircraft manufacturer or end user and are produced in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, lengths, and diameters with various connection options, to provide all those needed across the full spectrum of aircraft types.



In 2019, the grounding of B737Max proved to be a temporary hiccup in the industry's exceptional growth trajectory, causing a short-term ripple effect across the B737 Max's supply chain. As the industry stakeholders were eagerly waiting for the B737 MAX grounding storm to clear up, the virus that shut down the world, hit the industry like a tsunami, bringing in abrupt changes in the business. The pandemic, coupled with air travel restrictions, shook the industry to the core, compelling industry participants to restructure their strategies and prioritize survival.



However, the initial signs of recovery are already visible. With the ungrounding of Boeing's B737Max in November 2020, gradual opening up of travel restrictions, and resumption of aircraft deliveries with major aircraft OEMs reporting improved revenue figures in H1, 2021, the industry's recuperation doesn't seem far-fetched. The aerospace ducting assemblies market is expected to recoup from 2021 onwards with a healthy long-term CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

Based on the platform type, the publisher has segmented the market as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by ungrounding of B737 Max, resumption of 787 deliveries, ramp-up of Airbus A320 family monthly production, and development of high-thrust engines.



Based on the duct type, the high-pressure-ducting segment is likely to remain the larger and faster-growing duct type during the forecast period. High-pressure ducts are deployed throughout the aircraft, from the engines, through the fuselage, to the leading edges of the wings. The major applications of high-pressure ducting are environmental control systems (ECS), engine bleed air, thermal anti-ice systems, APU air intake/exhaust, fuel tank inerting systems, and engine starter duct systems. All the major players are using high-temperature metals, such as titanium, stainless steel, and composites, to provide optimum ducting solutions. Low-pressure ducts are widely preferred in applications such as cabin sidewall riser duct, transition duct, acoustic silencer, windscreen demisting, flight deck air distribution, flight deck instrumentation cooling, avionics ventilation, cabin recirculation, and air-conditioning supply. Composites and aluminum are the most preferred materials for low-pressure ducts.



Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace ducting assemblies over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier, and the presence of major ducting manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the fastest growth, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919, and increasing defense spending.



