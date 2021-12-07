Global Chlorine Compressors Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chlorine compressors market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chlorine compressors are mechanical equipment used for compressing chlorine in solid or liquid forms. Some of the commonly used variants include centrifugal, reciprocating and liquid ring chlorine compressors. The compressor units are arranged parallelly and have a separate start-up by-pass line for gas circulation between suction and discharge points. The chlorine gas is produced by the process of electrolysis, the gas enters the compressor to initiate the compression and liquefaction process.

Once compressed, the gas is then liquefied through cooling. The obtained chlorine is further used as a bleach in the manufacturing of cloths, papers, solvents, pesticides, synthetic rubbers and refrigerants. As a result, chlorine compressors find extensive applications in oil refineries, chemical manufacturing units and petroleum plants.



Chlorine Compressors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the chemical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Chlorine compressors are extensively used in manufacturing plants to regulate the pressure and ensure controlled flow of chlorine. Moreover, the widespread adoption of chlorine as an essential ingredient to produce organic and inorganic chemicals used in paper and pulp production, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

The compressors are also used for the manufacturing of caustic soda and other chlorine and sodium-based derivatives, such as sodium hypochlorite, poly aluminum chloride, bleaching powder and chlorinated paraffin. In line with this, the launch of novel compressor variants that are integrated with additional filtration units is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chlorine compressors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.



Breakup by Product:

Liquid Ring Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Breakup by Application:

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Charam Techno Chemical & Equipment Ltd., Devi Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Elliott Group (Ebara Corporation), Gardner Denver Nash LLC (Ingersoll Rand), M. H. Industries, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd., RefTec International Systems LLC and Sundyne.



Key Topics Covered:



