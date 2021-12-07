English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 7 December 2021 at 13:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Naeben Holding Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Benjamin Gripenberg Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 7093/4/6 Issuer Name: NoHo Partners Oyj LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-03 Venue: CEUX Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.58 Euro Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.51 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 8.81 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 8.6 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 231 Volume weighted average price: 8.63247 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-03 Venue: DHEL Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 652 Unit price: 8.56 Euro Volume: 708 Unit price: 8.555 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1360 Volume weighted average price: 8.5574 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 19 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 25 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 340 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 81 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 8.65 Euro Volume: 86 Unit price: 8.64 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 8.64 Euro Volume: 45 Unit price: 8.65 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 8.68 Euro Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.68 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 8.59 Euro Volume: 32 Unit price: 8.52 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 8.69 Euro Volume: 64 Unit price: 8.69 Euro Volume: 78 Unit price: 8.81 Euro Volume: 800 Unit price: 8.81 Euro Volume: 121 Unit price: 8.8 Euro Volume: 69 Unit price: 8.6 Euro Volume: 76 Unit price: 8.52 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3078 Volume weighted average price: 8.75722 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-03 Venue: GSSI Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 14 Unit price: 8.83 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 8.64 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 31 Volume weighted average price: 8.72581 Euro

In total the acquisitions reported above are 4,700 shares.

Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en

