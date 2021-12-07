Komprise Adds Support for New AWS File Storage and Analytics Services

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management, today announced expanded support for new Amazon Web Services (AWS) file services to accelerate petabyte-scale file data migrations to the cloud, while enabling the use of native AWS data analytics and machine learning (ML) services to maximize data value.



Komprise, an AWS Advanced Technology Partner which recently achieved AWS Migration Competency, is at the forefront of leveraging new AWS innovations:

Data replication, migration, and file tiering with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP . Komprise customers can now easily leverage the new fully managed AWS service built on NetApp’s popular ONTAP filesystem. Komprise enables cloud replication and cloud data migration from any network-attached storage (NAS) to Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. Furthermore, Komprise tiers at the file level, not block, to shrink not just storage but also backup and disaster recovery (DR) costs on FSx. Komprise Transparent Move Technology enables user to access the tiered files both from Amazon FSx and natively on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

Simplify large data transfers via AWS Snowball. Komprise brings an efficient, automated migration workflow to AWS Snowball for organizations that have petabytes of file or object data which must be divided among multiple Snowball units and shipped to an Amazon data center. Simply select your Amazon S3 destination, your source, and associate as many AWS Snowball devices as desired. Komprise does the rest.

Support for latest Amazon S3 tier, Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval. Komprise will support the new Amazon S3 tier and class, Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval, early next year.

Deep Analytics Actions for data pipelines to AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI), ML, and data lakes. Amazon offers a variety of AI and ML services for file data such as Amazon Comprehend for Natural Language Processing and Personal Identifiable Information (PII) Detection. But since files are scattered across multiple Amazon S3 buckets and file storage classes, searching and finding the right data to analyze can be a challenge. Komprise enables intelligent ingestion of files and object data into AWS AI/ML and data lake services by providing a Global File Index so you can search across all your Amazon S3 buckets and file storage. Komprise Deep Analytics Actions policies then systematically ingest just the right data into native AWS AI, ML, and data lake services.

“IT leaders know that getting data to the cloud is just the first step,” said Kumar Goswami, CEO of Komprise. “It’s about how you leverage the flexibility and innovation of the cloud to deliver meaningful long-term benefits to the organization and its customers. Komprise Intelligent Data Management continues to invest in AWS so that our customers not only save on storage but can leverage cloud-native data services and tools to drive revenue-generating insights and better business outcomes.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

