Global graphics processing unit (GPU) market value to surpass USD 165 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global graphics processing unit (GPU) market accounted for USD 22.41 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 31.87% over 2021-2028, eventually amassing a valuation of USD 165.59 billion by the end of study period.

The research literature studies the market on the basis of GPU type, device type, application ambit, and geographical reach to underline the major areas for investment during the estimated timeframe. Moreover, it expounds on the competitive landscape, considering the strategies, financials, and recent launches by the prominent players in this business sphere. A comprehensive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is included in the document as well.

Increasing investments towards research & development of AI and VR platforms coupled, with ongoing innovations in graphics processing units are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, expanding electronics sector, rising use of portable devices, and focus on enhanced visual content are creating lucrative opportunities for the market development.

On the downside, increasing demand for the development of innovative products as well as shortage of semiconductor chips are likely to impede the industry progress over the projected timespan.

An overview of the geographical reach

The regional analysis of global graphics processing unit (GPU) market covers North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

North America

As per expert verbatim, North America graphics processing unit (GPU) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 31.76% over 2021-2028, primarily due to increasing demand for GPUs in defense, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, and other sectors. In addition, increasing government funding in virtual reality, emergence of machine learning startups, and prominence of major players in the region are favoring the regional market outlook. North America graphics processing unit is used majorly in defense, IT, media, and entertainment. Moreover, the market’s growth is primarily driven by technological advancement in GPUs, along with the growing adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops and smartphones. Along with this, government funding in virtual reality and the emergence of numerous machine learning startups is anticipated to augment the growth of the graphics processing unit market. In the United States, there is a rise in the number of people opting for video games. Moreover, this number increased significantly in 2020, with the majority playing games on their smartphones. As a result, smartphones ranked first among the favored gaming devices, with gaming consoles and PCs obtaining second and third spot, respectively. There is a high need for faster graphic processing units for the smoother functioning of gaming consoles, smartphones, or PCs. Above all, the presence of prominent companies such as Intel and Apple have surged the adoption of GPUs. Therefore, all these factors are driving the progression of the graphics processing unit market across the country.

Europe

Europe graphics processing unit (GPU) market is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 31.34% through 2028. Expanding gaming vertical, coupled with rising demand for video on demand are majorly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, booming gaming clusters providing ideal conditions for gaming start-ups, and innovative game developers, along with increasing adoption of smart TVs in the region are facilitating the business scenario. In Europe, the growth in the gaming industry and a rise in the use of graphics processing units in defense and intelligence applications are anticipated to boost the studied market’s growth in the region. Additionally, the technological advancements in graphics processing units are anticipated to supplement the growth of the GPU market across the region. Above all, the surge in demand for video games, coupled with the growing adoption of smart TVs, are widening the scope and growth of the graphics processing unit market. In the United Kingdom, the graphics processing unit is expected to witness growth owing to the rising adoption of portable computing devices, such as smartphones and laptops. Moreover, the technological advancements in graphics processing units are augmenting the growth and adoption of the graphics processing unit market in the United Kingdom. Similarly, as per estimates, laptop adoption has remained relatively stable over the years. Other than this, manufacturers are incorporating advanced graphic computing systems for applications, such as AR and VR. As a result, these factors are likely to fuel the growth of the graphics processing unit market in the UK.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific graphics processing unit industry is likely to experience a compound annual growth rate of 32.23% between 2021 and 2028. Rising number of gamers leading to multiplication of game developing companies in the region is augmenting the market scope. In addition, presence of prominent GPU companies taking major steps for innovations, along with significant investments in the sector are opening new growth avenues for the market in the region. Recently, China’s used GPU market flooded with RTX 3060S to 3080s under MSRP. Moreover, the country’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has flooded the market with used GPUs. Additionally, the changes to cryptocurrency laws have led to the influx of GPUs sold across the country. As a result, this will help companies keep up with the demand for high-end cards across the country in the near future. Hence, as stated above, these factors are likely to create affluent opportunities for the graphics processing unit market over the upcoming years across China. On the other hand, VAIO Z, the laptop maker, recently made a comeback with ultra-portable designs in Japan. It offers a superlight ultrabook that contains H-series processors found in gaming or workstation laptops. Such devices require a graphics processing unit for efficient functioning. It is a rare combination designed for working professionals requiring a powerful CPU and lower RTX graphics. Hence, such steps undertaken by companies will augment the growth of the graphics processing unit market across Japan over the forecasting years.

Latin America

According to credible estimates, graphics processing unit market share in Latin America is reckoned to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 31.36% through 2028, owing to well established gaming industry, along with many major companies setting up their offices in the region. Developments in the animation sector with presence of many studios and production houses in the region are impelling the overall market growth. Latin America’s graphics processing unit is primarily driven by the growing adoption of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Moreover, the rising gaming traffic has also enhanced the studied market’s progress across major countries. This is because connected devices are embedded with highly intensified graphics processing units. As per estimates, the graphics processing unit market is likely to witness tremendous growth in the upcoming years due to the rise in the gaming industry across the region. In Brazil, SiDi introduced IARA, the largest AI computer in the country. It was developed in partnership with Samsung and had the technology from NVIDIA Enterprise that revolutionized parallel computing. Moreover, SiDi has one of the largest R&D institutes in Brazil, with an aim to gain excellence in projects with AI, natural language processing, and machine learning. Additionally, the partnership with Samsung and NVIDIA will guarantee SiDi a significant position in High-Performance Computing. Therefore, such steps undertaken by companies are expected to widen the scope and growth of the GPU market.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market by GPU Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Discrete

Integrated

Hybrid

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market by Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Defense & Intelligence

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market by Device Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Computer

Gaming Console

Smartphone

Tablet

Television

Others

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Graphics Processing Unit Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

EVGA Corporation

ARM Holdings Plc

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

