AppTech Corp. Welcomes Bryan Guy to the Management Team as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Experiences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced that Bryan Guy has joined the senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Experiences. Bryan joins AppTech from the technology consulting sector where he recently contributed to the development of AppTech’s new product and go-to-market strategy. In this new role, Bryan will be responsible for leading product strategy, product management and delivery, as well as user experience design in support of deploying high value, omni-channel commerce experiences.



Bryan has more than two decades of product planning and management experience with a focus on payments, e-commerce and mobile applications for both large enterprises and fintech startups. He kicked off his professional career as a payments consultant for Wells Fargo and Fiserv (formerly known as First Data Corp.) merchant services alliance. From there, Bryan went on to focus on technology innovation by leading teams to build, deploy and market several applications for Big Retail, Tech and Telecom. More specifically, he became the “go-to” senior product management consultant who helped develop the product strategy and user experience approach for many popular applications including the Starbucks app and the Mobile Order and Pay feature, Starbucks new cloud-based POS, T-Mobile’s next generation mobile app and the T-Mobile.com ecommerce experience as well as the go-to-market launch of Microsoft’s Office 2019 perpetual and F5’s $500M acquisition of Volterra. Bryan has also been involved in bleeding edge fintech technologies having served as a Co-founder of Stably – a Seattle-based smart contract technology startup that has developed stablecoins built on the Ethereum blockchain, including Kitco’s KGLD coin that is backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in physical gold held in reserve.

“I couldn’t be more honored to join a company and group of leaders who not only have a clear vision and path towards success but who are also 100% passionate about their customers and creating solutions that solve real customer pain-points,” said Bryan Guy. “The opportunity to deliver on AppTech’s promise of immersive, omni-channel commerce experiences by creating a best-in-class fintech platform and set of services is palpable. Fintech, with a mix of other related technologies, continues to be an exciting sector, and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President added, “We are beyond grateful that Bryan has joined the management team. As AppTech expands rapidly, Bryan’s clear vision and significant background in fintech will be of immense value in navigating success for the corporation!”

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX) is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

