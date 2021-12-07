Conn’s, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021.



“Retail sales momentum accelerated during the third quarter as same store sales increased 20.6% over the prior fiscal year period and were up 9.7% on a two-year basis. Strong retail sales reflect our success expanding our addressable market, as we serve customers across the spectrum of payment options, scale our digital platform and maintain in-stock inventory levels throughout our product categories,” stated Chandra Holt, Conn's Chief Executive Officer.

“I am pleased with our strong execution in this fluid business environment, and we are well positioned for the fourth quarter and holiday season. We are on track to deliver significant revenue growth and record earnings this fiscal year. I am excited by the direction we are headed and want to thank our team members for their continued hard work and dedication,” concluded Ms. Holt.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights as Compared to the Prior Fiscal Year Period (Unless Otherwise Noted):

Same store sales increased 20.6% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and increased 9.7% on a two-year basis;

Strong same store sales combined with the contribution of new stores drove a 28.8% increase in total retail sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021;

eCommerce sales increased 294.8% to a quarterly record of $19.2 million;

Net earnings increased 140.0% to $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $0.25 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year;

Inventories increased 21.7% compared to total retail sales growth of 28.8%, with approximately 80% of SKUs available for next day delivery at October 31, 2021;

Credit spread was 14.6%, the highest credit spread in over 10 years;

At October 31, 2021, the carrying value of customer accounts receivable 60+ days past due declined 32.5% year-over-year, and the carrying value of re-aged accounts declined 42.9% year-over-year;

Net debt as a percent of the portfolio balance at October 31, 2021, was approximately 37.7%, compared to 48.2% at October 31, 2020; and

Completed $377.8 million ABS transaction in November 2021 at an all-in cost of funds of approximately 3.91%, representing a 110-basis point reduction from the most recent transaction, and the lowest all-in cost of funds since the Company re-entered the ABS market in September 2015.

Third Quarter Results

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was $18.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended October 31, 2020 of $7.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Retail Segment Third Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $334.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021 compared to $259.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020, an increase of $74.9 million or 28.8%. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by an increase in same store sales of 20.6%, new store growth and an increase in RSA commissions. The increase in same store sales reflects an increase in demand across most of the Company’s home-related product categories. The increase also reflects the impact of prior year proactive underwriting changes, which were the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, retail segment operating income was $22.5 million and $15.2 million, respectively. The increase in retail segment operating income for the three months ended October 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in revenue.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended October 31, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2021 % of Total 2020 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 106,756 31.9 % $ 82,793 31.9 % $ 23,963 28.9 % 18.8 % Home appliance 128,385 38.3 99,872 38.4 28,513 28.5 21.9 Consumer electronics 46,751 14.0 35,517 13.7 11,234 31.6 28.2 Home office 17,373 5.2 16,711 6.4 662 4.0 (3.2 ) Other 9,036 2.7 4,264 1.6 4,772 111.9 76.7 Product sales 308,301 92.1 239,157 92.0 69,144 28.9 21.0 Repair service agreement commissions (1) 23,769 7.1 17,465 6.7 6,304 36.1 16.8 Service revenues 2,513 0.8 3,150 1.3 (637 ) (20.2 ) Total net sales $ 334,583 100.0 % $ 259,772 100.0 % $ 74,811 28.8 % 20.6 %





(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment Third Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $70.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021 compared to $74.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020, a decrease of $3.6 million or 4.9%. The decrease in credit revenue was primarily due to a 15.2% decrease in the average outstanding balance of the customer receivable portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the yield rate from 21.1% for the three months ended October 31, 2020 to 22.6% for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and an increase in insurance commissions.

Provision for bad debts was $26.5 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021 compared to $27.4 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million. The change was primarily driven by a year-over-year decrease in net charge-offs of $26.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the change in allowance for bad debts. The increase in the change in the allowance for bad debts was primarily driven by an increase in the customer accounts receivable portfolio balance during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 versus a decrease during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and an increase in loss rates due to an increase in delinquency.

Credit segment operating income was $7.0 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021, compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in credit revenue, which was driven by the decline in the customer accounts receivable portfolio.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 7, 2021 (the “Third Quarter Form 10-Q”).

Store and Facilities Update

The Company opened two new Conn’s HomePlus® stores during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, bringing the total store count to 157 in 15 states. During fiscal year 2022, the Company plans to open a total of twelve new store (inclusive of the stores opened during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had $320.5 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $10.6 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

On November 23, 2021, the Company completed an ABS transaction resulting in the issuance and sale of $377.8 million aggregate principal amount of Class A, Class B and Class C Notes secured by customer accounts receivables and restricted cash held by a consolidated VIE, which resulted in net proceeds of $375.2 million, and an all-in cost of funds of 3.91%.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 157 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company’s primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, and 8K televisions, gaming products, next generation video game consoles and home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Total net sales $ 334,583 $ 259,772 $ 972,664 $ 769,838 Finance charges and other revenues 70,875 74,386 214,879 248,396 Total revenues 405,458 334,158 1,187,543 1,018,234 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 211,298 160,378 612,219 484,015 Selling, general and administrative expense 138,081 122,158 402,000 350,443 Provision for bad debts 26,532 27,493 19,658 176,864 Charges and credits — — — 3,589 Total costs and expenses 375,911 310,029 1,033,877 1,014,911 Operating income 29,547 24,129 153,666 3,323 Interest expense 5,206 11,563 20,498 39,778 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,218 — Income (loss) before income taxes 24,341 12,566 131,950 (36,455 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,102 5,147 31,309 (8,192 ) Net income (loss) $ 18,239 $ 7,419 $ 100,641 $ (28,263 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.25 $ 3.42 $ (0.97 ) Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.25 $ 3.34 $ (0.97 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,488,321 29,142,843 29,418,047 29,013,759 Diluted 30,261,421 29,483,481 30,127,419 29,013,759

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $ 308,301 $ 239,157 $ 897,757 $ 702,497 Repair service agreement commissions 23,769 17,465 66,600 57,730 Service revenues 2,513 3,150 8,307 9,611 Total net sales 334,583 259,772 972,664 769,838 Finance charges and other 262 168 695 599 Total revenues 334,845 259,940 973,359 770,437 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 211,298 160,378 612,219 484,015 Selling, general and administrative expense 100,969 84,245 294,019 241,003 Provision for bad debts 36 72 196 422 Charges and credits — — — 1,355 Total costs and expenses 312,303 244,695 906,434 726,795 Operating income $ 22,542 $ 15,245 $ 66,925 $ 43,642 Retail gross margin 36.8 % 38.3 % 37.1 % 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 30.2 % 32.4 % 30.2 % 31.3 % Operating margin 6.7 % 5.9 % 6.9 % 5.7 % Store count: Beginning of period 155 141 146 137 Opened 2 2 11 6 End of period 157 143 157 143

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 70,613 $ 74,218 $ 214,184 $ 247,797 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 37,112 37,913 107,981 109,440 Provision for bad debts 26,496 27,421 19,462 176,442 Charges and credits — — — 2,234 Total costs and expenses 63,608 65,334 127,443 288,116 Operating income (loss) 7,005 8,884 86,741 (40,319 ) Interest expense 5,206 11,563 20,498 39,778 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,218 — Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,799 $ (2,679 ) $ 65,025 $ (80,097 ) Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 52.6 % 51.1 % 50.4 % 44.2 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 13.3 % 11.5 % 12.7 % 10.2 % Operating margin 9.9 % 12.0 % 40.5 % (16.3 ) %

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

As of October 31, 2021 2020 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 607 599 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,449 $ 2,515 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4) 8.8 % 11.5 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(5) 18.3 % 28.2 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 61,807 $ 98,307 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 18.5 % 24.9 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 32.0 % 18.0 %





Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total applications processed 337,112 285,569 971,456 908,078 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 616 618 615 615 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 21.5 % 22.7 % 21.9 % 21.6 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 49,100 $ 46,900 $ 48,400 $ 46,500 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payments received 52.9 % 51.5 % 50.9 % 52.6 % Third-party financing 17.9 % 20.3 % 17.5 % 20.6 % Third-party lease-to-own option 9.2 % 7.2 % 11.0 % 8.0 % 80.0 % 79.0 % 79.4 % 81.2 %





(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts. (2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts. (3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest. (4) Decrease was primarily due to an increase in cash collections and the tightening of underwriting standards that occurred in fiscal year 2021. (5) Decrease was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, the change in the unilateral re-age policy that occurred in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the tightening of underwriting standards that occurred in fiscal year 2021.

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

October 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,597 $ 9,703 Restricted cash 25,528 50,557 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 460,808 478,734 Other accounts receivable 74,811 61,716 Inventories 263,134 196,463 Income taxes receivable 8,787 38,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,745 8,831 Total current assets 853,410 844,063 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 426,220 430,749 Property and equipment, net 188,502 190,962 Operating lease right-of-use assets 265,592 265,798 Deferred income taxes — 9,448 Other assets 52,855 14,064 Total assets $ 1,786,579 $ 1,755,084 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current finance lease obligations $ 942 $ 934 Accounts payable 91,084 69,367 Accrued expenses 128,054 82,990 Operating lease liability - current 50,390 44,011 Other current liabilities 16,402 14,454 Total current liabilities 286,872 211,756 Operating lease liability - non current 345,756 354,598 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 459,319 608,635 Deferred tax liability 8,693 — Other long-term liabilities 22,424 22,940 Total liabilities 1,123,064 1,197,929 Stockholders’ equity 663,515 557,155 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,786,579 $ 1,755,084

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share and net debt as a percentage of the portfolio balance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making and (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results.



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ 18,239 $ 7,419 $ 100,641 $ (28,263 ) Adjustments: Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) — — 1,218 — Professional fees (2) — — — 3,589 Tax impact of adjustments — — (274 ) (803 ) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ 18,239 $ 7,419 $ 101,585 $ (25,477 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 30,261,421 29,483,481 30,127,419 29,013,759 Earnings (loss) per share: As reported $ 0.60 $ 0.25 $ 3.34 $ (0.97 ) As adjusted $ 0.60 $ 0.25 $ 3.37 $ (0.88 )





(1) Represents a loss of $1.0 million from retirement of $141.2 million aggregate principal amount of our 7.25% senior notes due 2022 (“Senior Notes”) and a loss of $0.2 million related to the amendment of our Fifth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement. (2) Represents professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.

NET DEBT

(dollars in thousands)