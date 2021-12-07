Radware and Oncore Cloud Services Join Forces to Help Organizations Protect their Cloud Assets

MAHWAH, N.J., and TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware®, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Toronto-based Oncore Cloud Services, a professional service provider and Radware Premier Partner, announced they are teaming up to help enterprise and public sector organizations secure their cloud migrations and protect their cloud assets.



Oncore is reselling Radware’s cloud security portfolio, with a focus on Radware’s Cloud Native Protector. The portfolio provides Oncore with a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that spans private hosted and public cloud environments. In addition to its Cloud Native Protector, Radware’s portfolio includes Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), consisting of an integrated web application firewall, API security, and BOT management services. The portfolio also offers DDoS protection for network security. Radware’s security portfolio integrates natively with Oncore’s Cloud Adjacent Platform.

“Our goal is to help organizations jumpstart their digital outcomes without compromising on security, governance, or compliance controls,” said Adam Kupsta, Oncore’s CEO. “We accomplish this by delivering our Cloud Adjacent Method and Platform alongside the Radware-powered Cloud Native Protector and cloud security solutions.”

The Oncore Cloud Adjacency Method and Platform represent a curated suite of professional and managed services that help organizations naturally extend established methods, governance, security, and applications natively into their public cloud environments. Radware's Cloud Native Protector prevents compliance violations, cloud security misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and malicious cloud activity by using multi-layer defenses that cover the overall security posture of the cloud and threats to individual workloads.

“For many organizations, agility and flexibility are the primary drivers behind their digital strategy and migration to the cloud — all too often, however, at the cost of securing their environment. Radware’s cloud security gives organizations visibility and control over their cloud-hosted assets along with the ability to monitor and automatically block malicious activity,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of North American sales at Radware. “Together with Oncore, we are committed to helping organizations quickly secure transition and residence in the cloud with minimal risk and maximum results.”

About Oncore Cloud Services

Oncore is a leading provider of digital transformation focused professional and managed infrastructure services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, it empowers compliant verticals, including financial/insurance services, telecommunication, media/entertainment, healthcare, and the public sector, to adopt de-risked cloud and digital infrastructure services through pragmatic, sustainable, industry proven transformation strategies. Oncore’s managed services remove complexity from cloud interconnection and integration while enabling strategic digital infrastructure and Radware cybersecurity services in-line with the overall cloud data path. For more information, please visit Oncore’s website.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that we are committed to helping organizations quickly secure transition and residence in the cloud with minimal risk and maximum results, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.