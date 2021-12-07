New Thematic Investment Solutions to Target Social Impact

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laird Norton Wealth Management (LNWM), Calvert Research and Management (Calvert) and Parametric Portfolio Associates (Parametric) announced today that the three companies have created two new thematic investment solutions designed to address social issues such as global human rights, affordable housing, access to basic services and more that can expand opportunities for investors interested in using their portfolios for social impact.



The thematic solutions come at a time when interest in sustainable investing that considers environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors is on the rise but suffers from a scarcity of public equity investment strategies targeting these types of acute social issues.

“The sustainable investing opportunity set simply has not supported the demand from investors to tackle social issues,” said Ronald G. Albahary, CFA, LNWM’s chief investment officer. “With a dearth of options, we set out to design solutions our clients need, and Calvert and Parametric were the perfect collaborators to bring this new strategy to life.”

In early 2021, LNWM approached Calvert, a pioneer in sustainable investing, and Parametric, a leader in portfolio customization, and the three companies worked together to create the new strategies. The thematic solutions address investor demand, as assessed by LNWM’s work with high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth clients, foundations, endowments and nonprofit organizations. Calvert’s extensive research about ESG factors and key performance sustainability indicators and Parametric’s rules-based methodology power the unique solutions for LNWM clients.

The two socially focused thematic solutions are called Empowerment and Community Health and Wellness.

The Empowerment solution focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); financial inclusion, especially companies that provide affordable financial services to unserved populations and low-income communities; and how corporate activities preserve and improve on human rights. LNWM chose these three issues for their potential to reduce rising inequality and create opportunity for more people on a global scale.

The Community Health and Wellness solution emphasizes affordable housing; product responsibility; health care and nutrition; quality jobs; and basic services, such as drinking water, sanitation, energy, waste collection and broadband internet. These issues were identified for their potential to create strong and vibrant communities.

Both solutions were created in alignment with the United Nations’ Social Development Goals for 2030 and will invest in companies at the forefront of positive change on global socioeconomic goals. They will be invested through separately managed accounts (SMAs) that contain approximately 150 to 200 companies researched and vetted by Calvert, including companies of varying sizes, sectors and geographies. Account holdings will be reviewed regularly to monitor and, when necessary, optimize ongoing investments. The solutions will initially be available to LNWM’s clients but are expected to be expanded to other investors over time.

While the collaborative focus on social impact themes is new, the three companies have a history of working together. LNWM has recommended mutual funds offered by Calvert and has utilized Calvert’s Responsible Core Indexes that are implemented by Parametric in SMA format. In addition, LNWM recently launched a thematic solution called Planet Sustainability and Innovation, which invests in mutual funds targeting companies attempting to lead the global energy transition as well as those creating long-term sustainability in air, water, land, waste and biodiversity. Calvert is one of the three fund providers LNWM selected for its expertise in global water solutions.

“Sustainable investing has proven to be a sound strategy and it needs to be done right – goals-driven, performance-backed, and with companies that know what they’re doing,” said LNWM’s Josh Hile, director, Investment Strategy and Research. “We’re excited to be working with Calvert and Parametric to bring these new social impact themes to investors and put a new spotlight on the “S” in ESG.”

About LNWM

Laird Norton Wealth Management is the Pacific Northwest’s premier wealth management and trust company, with nearly $8 billion in assets under management and the unparalleled expertise that comes with being part of a seventh-generation family enterprise. For more than five decades, we’ve illuminated the opportunities of multigenerational wealth for individuals, families, foundations and nonprofits across the full spectrum of planning, investment management, family business advisory and trust & estate services, all with the intimate, intentional experience our clients value. To learn more, go to www.lairdnortonwm.com.

About Parametric

Parametric, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of March 31, 2021, Parametric managed $381 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, New York, Boston and Westport, Connecticut. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $30.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com.

