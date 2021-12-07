ZRG Partners Acquires Brimstone Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG Partners, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced their acquisition of Brimstone Consulting Group, LLC. a boutique strategy consulting firm.



Based out of Camden, ME, Brimstone Consulting is a specialist consulting firm who partners with their clients in building a strategy blueprint for rapid CEO success after leadership transitions. Brimstone’s methodology aligns leadership goals with business capabilities at all levels to change the way work gets done and energize the change-makers. Their key focus areas include business acceleration; change enablement; culture change; executive coaching; leadership development; leadership team alignment; organizational alignment; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and post-merger execution.

“The complementary nature of our businesses made Brimstone an obvious partner for ZRG, as we continue to expand our portfolio of talent advisory solutions,” says Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Further ensuring a new CEO is successful with the proven process of Brimstone will create a new paradigm for CEO transitions. We are pleased that we can now address two critical areas of leadership to align success for our clients with both strategy work and culture work. We believe when a company aligns strategy and culture with the right talent, amazing success can be achieved, and our offerings now address these three core areas.”

Bob Weiler, Founding Partner of Brimstone, remarked: “ZRG’s commitment to their clients and their innovative approach to data analytics are an immediate fit with Brimstone’s own values and action-oriented nature. Their expertise in executive search and our expertise in leadership consulting and transformation—along with both firms’ focus on clients—really make this an incredible match. We are thrilled to add deep culture consulting expertise as well, as the natural next step of the work we do with aligning strategy with our clients.”

Prior to the Brimstone acquisition, ZRG has been actively involved in expanding and diversifying their talent management offerings. They have recently acquired top culture consultation firm Walking The Talk, as well as entertainment industry search and consulting firm Sucherman Group. ZRG’s organic growth continues across the UK and EU in both retained search, on-demand talent solutions and consulting.

G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to ZRG Partners on the successful transaction.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.