Global Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

Fluid conveyance systems are one of the most critical components in an aircraft in order to perform functions, such as ventilation, pressurization, fluid, water & fuel flow, humidity or containment control, anti-icing, noise attenuation, and controlling heating & cooling. Aircraft fluid conveyance system primarily includes hoses, tubes, and metallic and composite ducts (high-pressure and low-pressure ducts.



The aerospace industry faced consecutive setbacks with the best-selling aircraft B737 MAX's grounding in 2019, followed by the ravaging pandemic in 2020, leaving the stakeholders stunned with outlandish losses. The unforeseen and dire circumstances momentarily shook the industry stakeholders forcing them to resort to extreme measures and reorient their age-old strategies in order to ensure survival and long-term stability.



The aerospace fluid conveyance systems, a sizeable market, could not escape from such trends and witnessed a colossal decline (-27% in 2020) amid the pandemic. However, as the buoyant aerospace industry gradually heads towards the path of healing, a similar impact is likely to be felt in the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market, which is likely to recoup from 2021 onwards, marking a healthy CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2026.



Based on the product type, the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market is segmented as hose assemblies, duct assemblies, and tube assemblies. Duct assembly took the throne in 2020 with the highest share in the market. Ducts are situated throughout the aircraft, from the engine through the fuselage to the leading edges of the wings and the tail of the aircraft. Between low-pressure and high-pressure, high-pressure ducts dominate the aerospace industry.



Based on the material type, we have segmented the market as nickel-chromium alloys, titanium & alloys, steel & alloys, composites, Teflon, and others. Nickel-Chromium alloys held an irrefutable lead in the market in 2020. Nickel-Chromium alloys offer several advantages, such as high strength, excellent fabricability, outstanding corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand at cryogenic to 1800F (982C). Composites are rapidly gaining traction in low-temperature and high-pressure applications, such as APU inlet, ECS inlet plenum, and APU plenum.



With the lowest decline in the demand for aerospace fluid conveyance systems by the pandemic, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is likely to take lead in the market, driven by the aerospace hub, the USA. The North American market is relatively more consolidated as compared to Europe, with the presence of global players, such as Exotic Metals (Parker-Hannifin), Arrowhead Products, Triumph Group, Unison Industries, and ITT Inc.



Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, fluid conveyance system manufacturers, aircraft engine OEMs, aircraft OEMs, and airline companies.



The key aerospace engine manufacturers are:

CFM

GE Aviation Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

The key aircraft OEMs are:

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Cessna

Gulfstream

The key fluid conveyance system manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are:

Eaton Corporation Plc

Senior Plc

Hutchinson PFW Aerospace GmbH

Arrowhead Products

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Safran SA

Unison Industries

New product development, the formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market Structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios



4. Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Assessment (2015-2026)

4.1. Platform-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.4. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.5. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.6. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.7. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Product-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Hose Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Duct Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Tube Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Material-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Nickel-Chromium Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.3. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.4. Teflon: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.5. Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Application-Type Analysis

4.5. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.3. Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Arrowhead Products Corporation

7.2. Eaton Corporation (Eaton Aerospace)

7.3. Exotic Metals Forming LLC (Parker)

7.4. GKN Ltd (GKN Aerospace-Melrose Industries)

7.5. ITT Inc., (ITT Aerospace)

7.6. Meggitt PLC

7.7. PFW Aerospace GmbH (Hutchinson)

7.8. Senior plc (Senior Aerospace)

7.9. Smiths Group Plc

7.10. Stelia Aerospace (Stelia North America)

7.11. Triumph Group, Inc.

7.12. Unison Industries, LLC

7.13. Zodiac Aerospace (Safran S.A.)



8. Appendix

