China Anlotinib Hydrochloride Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anlotinib hydrochloride is a novel small molecule multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor that effectively inhibits kinases like VEGFR, PDGFR, FGFR, and c-Kit with anti-tumor angiogenesis and tumor growth inhibition effects.

The drug is a new Category 1.1 antitumor drug developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Its clinical trials are already underway for a variety of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, medullary thyroid cancer, differentiated thyroid cancer, and esophageal squamous cancer.

Anlotinib hydrochloride was approved for marketing under the trade name FuKeWei by the NMPA on May 9, 2018, for the third-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The fast time to market anlotinib hydrochloride was made possible by the Chinese government's support for accelerated evaluation and approval of innovative drugs.

According to the market research, as of September 2021, anlotinib has been approved in China for four indications: (1) advanced NSCLC (2) soft tissue sarcomas (3) small cell lung cancer (4) advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

In 2020, there were 4.57 million new cancer cases in China, 820,000 of which were lung cancer cases. Lung cancer is mainly divided into small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and the latter accounts for about 80-85% among all patients with lung cancer, most of which are diagnosed as locally advanced or metastatic disease.

Soft tissue sarcomas are a group of rare cancers with a low incidence that account for only 1% of all malignancies. But it is characterized by high evolution possibility, poor prognosis, high insidiousness, and inconspicuous early symptoms, making it extremely difficult to treat clinically.

According to the analyst's estimation, there were about 220,000 new cases of thyroid cancer in China in 2020, among which medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) accounts for about 2%-4%. MTC is more likely to have malignant evolution and distant metastasis, and the treatment may not impose good effects for patients with advanced stage.

According to the analyst's market research, the sales value of anlotinib in the Chinese market was approximately CNY922 million (USD142 million) in 2020, with a CAGR of 444% from 2018 to 2020. Generic drugs of anlotinib from other Chinese pharmaceutical companies are expected to be on the market around 2024, so China's anlotinib market will remain fully occupied by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical's product till 2025.

The analyst expects that China's anlotinib market will continue to grow from 2021 to 2025 as new cancer cases are expected to increase in China due to environmental pollution and lifestyle changes.

Topics Covered:

Impact of COVID-19 on China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market

The Incidence of Cancers in China

Development Environment of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China

Sales Volume of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China

Sales Volume and Value of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China by Region

Major Anlotinib Hydrochloride Manufacturers in China and Their Market Shares

Sales Price of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China

Major Anlotinib Hydrochloride Producers in China

Prospects of China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market, 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Anlotinib Hydrochloride

1.1 Indications of Anlotinib Hydrochloride

1.2 Development of China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market

1.3 Governmental Approval of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market



2 Sales of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value

2.1.1 Sales Value in China

2.1.2 Sales Value in China by Region

2.2 Sales Volume

2.2.1 Sales Volume in China

2.2.2 Sales Volume in China by Region

2.3 Sales of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China by Dosage Form, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Capsules

2.3.2 Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Anlotinib Hydrochloride Manufacturers in China, 2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share

3.1.1 Market Share of Manufacturers by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share of Manufacturers by Sales Volume

3.2 Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Anlotinib Hydrochloride in China



4 Sales Price of Anlotinib Hydrochloride of Different Companies in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (FuKeWei)

4.2 Other Key Players



5 Prospects of China's Anlotinib Hydrochloride Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influencing Factors for the Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu2812



