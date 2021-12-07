DNA Forensics Market revenue to cross USD 3.3 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The DNA forensics market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 3.3 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The increasing criminal activity around the world is one of the primary factors driving the market.

As DNA testing often enables investigators to move the case in right direction, private and public authorities are noted to increasingly focus on the development and commercialization of novel technologies in DNA forensics. As the number of backlog DNA testing cases are noted to increase, forensic laboratories are seeking efficient methods to minimize the backlog while increasing the overall laboratory output. However, a shortage of skilled DNA forensic professionals is noted as a restricting factor for the market growth.

Forensic laboratories are adopting DNA forensics interpretation software in order to get effective results. Forensic software have the ability to extract evidence from mixed or microscopic traces of DNA, contributing in criminal investigation in which DNA evidence was considered too complex to interpret previously. Forensic software has improved the ability of analysts to interpret degraded, low-level, or mixed DNA samples, thereby augmenting the DNA forensics market expansion. Moreover, DNA forensic software can resolve DNA mixture by calculating weighed against coincidence.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is used to amplify DNA sequences. DNA collection and analysis are an important part of crime scene investigation. in certain cases, the sample obtained from crime scene are low in quantity and quality. Thus, in such cases Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is used to amplify the DNA to that amount so that it can be analyzed further by methods such as sequencing and fingerprinting among others.

Owing to the increasing criminal cases across the globe, the demand for DNA forensics market is expected to increase. DNA is used to identify criminal with high accuracy if biological evidence exists. Additionally, DNA can be used to exonerate the individuals mistakenly convicted or accused of crime.

Asia Pacific DNA forensics market is poised to showcase 6.4% growth rate through 2027. Industry is rapidly developing due to the increasing government funding in APAC region. For instance, The Nirbhaya Fund's Empowered Committee of Officers have recommended a proposal for strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensics and related facilities in Forensic Science Labs (FSL) in India. These facilities are available in states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland. These facilities are used to examine forensic cases relating to paternity, sexual assault, homicide, human identification and Mitochondrial DNA, thereby contributing to the regional growth.

A few notable companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., Promega Corporation and VERISIS. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion, and novel product or service launches to consolidate their market presence.

