China Bicalutamide Market Report 2021: AstraZeneca's Casodex Accounted for More than 70% Share of China's Bicalutamide Market in 2020 - Forecast to 2025

Bicalutamide, originally developed by AstraZeneca, was first marketed in the UK in 1995 under the brand name Casodex. China approved the import of bicalutamide tablets under the same brand name in 1999, and later generic drugs by Chinese companies have also been on the market.

According to the market research, the sales value of bicalutamide in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which affected the proper functioning of Chinese healthcare institutions, the sales value of China's bicalutamide market declined to approximately CNY404 million (USD62.1 million), with a CAGR of about 2.2% from 2016 to 2020.

Although several generic drugs from local companies have been launched in the Chinese market and are cheaper than Casodex, AstraZeneca's Casodex still accounted for more than 70% share of China's bicalutamide market in 2020 in terms of sales value. But its market share is now declining. Local companies with a relatively high share in China's bicalutamide market are Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Fosun Zhaohui Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical, and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical.

Bicalutamide is one of the anti-androgen drugs with the highest sales value in the world. With its good tolerability, few side effects and high bioavailability, it is the first-line drug for palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer and shows strong pharmacological advantages after surgical castration.

Bicalutamide, a non-steroidal androgen antagonist, can compete with androgens for androgen receptors, blocking cellular uptake of androgens and inhibiting the binding of androgens to target organs, thus inhibiting tumor cell growth. Bicalutamide is mostly used in the combination therapy of advanced prostate cancer.

The analyst expects that from 2021 to 2025, China will see a recovery growth in the sales volume and value of its bicalutamide market due to the effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic, the proper functioning of Chinese healthcare facilities, and the rising number of prostate cancer cases.

