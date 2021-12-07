Global Milking Machines Market Report (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Fullwood, BouMatic Robotics and AMS-Galaxy USA Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global milking machines market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global milking machines market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the milking machines? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider milking machines market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The milking machines market section of the report gives context. It compares the milking machines market with other segments of the milking machines market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the milking machines market are Lely Holding S.a.r.l., GEA Group, DeLaval Inc., Fullwood Ltd, BouMatic Robotics B.V., S. A. Christensen & Co, AMS-Galaxy USA, Bon-Matic, Universal, and Afimilk Ltd.



The milking machines market consists of sales of milking machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing milking machines that are used for milk extraction from dairy animals, especially dairy cattle. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The robotic milking machines has created immense demand in the milking machinery market. More dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. In January 2019, GEA launched a GEA DairyRobot R9500 Milking Robot which brings a new level of intelligent milking to the farm. Similarly, in April 2018, LELY introduced a new robot milking machinery called Astronaut A5. Lely Astronaut A5 is intended to convey top-level usability, longevity, and reliability and produces a healthy and stress-free milking experience for both the farmers and their cows. With the Lely Astronaut A5, cow convenience has been furthermore advanced with a new hybrid arm that is placid, faster, energy-efficient, and more precise than results in concordant milking. Robotic Milking machinery is increasingly being used by dairy farmers for extracting milk from cattle. Animals (in robotic-milking systems) are undergoing less physical pressure and have expanded autonomy and freedom of movement, less-organized timetables, and lower pressure, all resulting in a better quantity of milk.



The milking machines market covered in this report is segmented by product type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, by livestock into cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, others, by application into micro-dairy farms, macro dairy farms, others.



