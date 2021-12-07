Asia-Pacific Fencing Market Report 2021-2027: China and India is Expected to Witness Considerable Investor Attention

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Fencing Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific fencing market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is a promising market for fencing. Comprising the fastest-developing countries in the world, including China and India, the region is expected to witness considerable investor attention.

Although weakening international demand and escalating tariffs have put reasonable pressure on the economies, the policy stimulus in Asia-Pacific by different countries is anticipated to support production activities, thereby boosting manufacturing and industrial activities. Therefore, considering the efforts of the countries in developing industrial activities, the momentum of the fencing market is expected to be positive.

Hurdles in the form of trade wars and economic slowdown do prevail in APAC, mainly in China and India. Low domestic demand in India is driving the cuts in investments and production across the country. Also, the manufacturing sector in India has taken a toll, owing to several other economic factors of the country.

However, due to the considerable number of reforms and initiatives developed and proposed by the government in order to tackle such challenges, the fencing market is expected to have positive growth in India. Moreover, APAC is one of the largest markets for PVC production, accounting for more than 50% of global PVC production.

China is currently one of the largest countries contributing to the global market, holding the largest capacity, output, and demand. Plastic fencing witnessed significant demand over the years due to the rising product popularity and its ability to provide enhanced security and protection. Increasing demand for reliable and durable fencing systems in the building has led to developments and innovations in manufacturing.

The fencing market is segmented based on the material, distribution, and end-use. Based on material, the market is sub-segmented into concrete, metal, plastic, and wood. Based on distribution, the market is categorized into offline and online. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into agricultural, energy and power, government, military and defense, mining, petroleum and chemicals, residential, and warehouse.

The residential segment is witnessing growth in terms of new construction and renovations across the region. It has been the driving force for the overall fencing market globally. In terms of new constructions in the residential segment, the demand is currently driven by new government-funded housing projects, especially due to the rising immigrant population.

Country-wise, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The fencing market in China is expected to grow at a healthier rate during the forecast period, and the major growth factor is expected to be the increase in industrial investments. China was the second-largest economy in the world, with a GDP of $14,140.1 billion in 2019, after the US.

China's economic growth is majorly supported by rising industrial production and investments. However, the ongoing trade war between the US and China had a negative impact on the fencing market, which is expected to be short-term. The construction industry is one of the major driving factors for the growing demand in the fencing market. The spur in industrial investments, expansions of manufacturing facilities are driving the market for fencing

