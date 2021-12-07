Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (“The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce (further to the announcement made on 18 October 2021) that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £80 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £20 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £15 million £6 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £20 million £3 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £20 million £4 million Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Offer £10 million - Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £7 million £5 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £8 million £2 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies in the light of investments and disposals made and anticipated by them at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published on or around 6 January 2022 and will be available on the Albion Capital website ( www.albion.capital ).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

7 December 2021