General Meeting COVID-19 Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”) published a circular on 15 November 2021 which includes a notice of a General Meeting to be held at Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BA Rotterdam, the Netherlands at 10:00 (Dutch time), 09:00 (UK time) on December 10, 2021 (the “Circular”).



Unfortunately, since publication of the Circular, COVID-19 public transmission concerns have only intensified making it more imperative to take all steps we deem necessary to protect the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and GM staff as well as the public.

Shell’s Articles of Association do not permit virtual only meetings if physical attendance is permitted by national legislation. Therefore, Shell must conduct the meeting in accordance with the Dutch government’s COVID-19 related public health measures and public health advice. At the date of this announcement, the Dutch government permits public gatherings up to 1,250 persons.

However, safety is our priority interest – and that applies to our shareholders, our employees, all GM support staff and the public. With that context, we respectfully urge shareholders to reflect on whether physically attending the meeting is in theirs and the public’s best interest. We strongly recommend you watch the meeting webcast in the safety of your homes and exercise your GM voting rights online, ahead of the meeting (see below for further information).

Shareholders are reminded that in order to attend the General Meeting in person, they must present a COVID-19 certificate via the CoronaCheck app or equivalent for other jurisdictions, and comply with any other COVID-19 measures the venue or Shell may impose.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, the meeting will focus solely on the formal business set out in the Notice of Meeting. Regrettably that means we will not hold presentations, nor will we provide the usual buffet lunch after the meeting.

If any circumstances change, including if legislation is introduced to prohibit or severely restrict public gatherings, Shell reserves the right to act upon changes which may be relevant for the purpose of the General Meeting. To the extent Shell does make further changes to the arrangements for the General Meeting, it will communicate these via a regulatory information service and its website.

Given the continuously evolving COVID-19 situation, shareholders are encouraged to register in the “Keep up to date with Shell” section of the Shell website at www.shell.com/investors to receive information regarding the General Meeting including any further changes and updates.



Linda Coulter

Company Secretary

GENERAL MEETING – ONLINE OPTIONS

The General Meeting will be broadcast live at 10.00 (Dutch time), 09.00 (UK time) on Friday December 10, 2021. Shareholders, or those that simply want to watch the General Meeting, should log on to www.shell.com/gm/webcast and follow the online instructions.

Shareholders with Registered shares in their own name or persons holding their shares through the Royal Dutch Shell Corporate Nominee

Those in this group that want to vote, or ask questions at the General Meeting, should access the virtual meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com using the details that were sent to them with either their Notice of Meeting or Notice of Availability.

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press:

+44 20 7934 5550

For q uestions on the S implification, plea se call the Shareholder Helpline :

0800 085 4975 (UK)

+44 800 085 4975 (for those outside of the UK)

For questions relating to the General Meeting , please email hybrid.help@equiniti.com

If your shares are held through a third-party agent or nominee, you are urged to speak directly to the agent or nominee about how to exercise the votes that attached to those shares and/or how to attend the General Meeting.

