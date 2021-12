Outlook on the Machine Translation Global Market to 2026 - by Technology Type, Deployment Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Translation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine translation market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Machine translation (MT) refers to a sub-field of computational linguistics that translates source content into target languages. It is a fully automated software, which allows customization and enhances the overall output by limiting the scope of permissible substitutions.

It is useful in domains wherein formal or formulaic language is employed. MT can work without human intervention to translate considerable amounts of information that cannot be translated conventionally. At present, the growth of adaptive machine translation, along with the reinvention of computer-aided translational tools, is offering lucrative opportunities to leading players in the industry.



The rising popularity of cloud-based applications represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Cloud technology provides access to different services via cloud servers, thereby eliminating the need to invest in in-house hardware development or installations. Moreover, the increasing requirement of organizations to localize their content in different languages and capture international markets is positively influencing the sales of MT solutions across the globe.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on the development of advanced MT solutions to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Lilt Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered language service provider, recently launched an adaptive neural machine translation system to utilize a real-time feedback loop and enhance the productivity of a human translator. Besides this, machine translation services are being developed to disseminate healthcare information regarding the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in various regional languages. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global machine translation market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global machine translation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology type, deployment type and application.



Breakup by Technology Type:

Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural Machine Translation

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Applications Technology Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Pangeanic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SDL Plc (RWS Holdings Plc), Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT Inc.), Systran and Welocalize Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global machine translation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global machine translation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global machine translation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Machine Translation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology Type

6.1 Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Neural Machine Translation

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-Premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-Based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 IT and Telecommunications

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Military and Defense

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Applications Technology Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Asia Online Pte Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cloudwords Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Pangeanic

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 SDL Plc (RWS Holdings Plc)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT Inc.)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Systran

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Welocalize Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc7py1