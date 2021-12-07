Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in December 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in four upcoming conferences in December 2021:



Global Cannabis Intelligence’s (GCI) Virtual Summit is being held on December 7 – 9, 2021. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, will be featured in the panel discussion entitled, “The Continuing Evolution of Cannabis Branding & Best Practice for Marketing to the 2022 Consumer” at the Cannabis Brands & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM PT. For more information about the GCI Virtual Summit, please click here.





The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) will be hosting its 2 nd Annual Social Equity Conference on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Nichole Upshaw, EVP of Human Resources, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion entitled, “DEI in the Cannabis Workplace: Top Down or Bottom Up?” at 3:00 p.m. PT. Event registration information will be available soon on the NACB website.





CannaVest West: The Third Annual Cannabis Investment Forum will be held at the NCIA Business Summit & Expo from December 16 – 17, 2021 at the Moscone Center located at 747 Howard St, San Francisco, California. On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development, is scheduled to join a panel discussion entitled, "A Deep Dive into the Newly Recalibrated Cannabis M&A Market" at 11:00 a.m. PT in Hall D-3, and Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in the panel discussion entitled, "The California Opportunity" at 5:00 p.m. PT in Hall D-3. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings throughout the event. For more information about CannaVest West, please click here.





The National Cannabis Industry Association’s (NCIA) 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will also take place from December 15 – 17, 2021 at the Moscone Center located at 747 Howard St, San Francisco, California. Nichole Upshaw, EVP of Human Resources, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion “Cultivating Your Workforce: The Business of Cannabis” on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. PT in Hall D-9. For more information about NCIA’s Business Summit & Expo, please click here.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com