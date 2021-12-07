Holdin' Court Podcast Closing Out the Year With a Bang

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Big Court first launched his "Holdin' Court" Podcast, his vision was to create a segment similar to The Arsenio Hall Show, a popular late-night show that found prominence in the late 80s and lasted into the mid-90s. However, the podcast space is a lane of its own, and Court continues to master the art of conversational interviews with some of the biggest stars from a variety of genres. His ability to adapt to anyone in the room stems from his presence in the streets as well as his time in corporate America. A chameleon in his interviewing capabilities, Court welcomes guest ranging from, moguls, street legends, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and influencers alike.

Although "Holdin' Court" is still in its infancy stages, the podcasts popularity has grown exponentially in its 5 short months of existence. The guests he's been able to acquire is a testament to not only the show's popularity, but also his open-mic approach of letting guests be themselves. Mogul and Big Court mentor Master P has graced the show, as well as street legend, Chico Brown, moguls like J Prince, influencers, Boskoe 100, Crip Mac, and entertainers/musicians such as Ice T, Michael Jai White, Silkk the Shocker, Lil Eazy E, Sticky Fingaz, prolific film maker Mike Dorsey, and several other prominent figures.

On Nov. 22, the set was joined by music and film icon, Ice T. His longevity on popular TV show, "Law & Order: SVU," spans over 20 years, while his career as a musician is approaching the 40-year mark. You don't want to miss Ice's surprise gift for the set. This interview has gone viral and clips are continuing to be released which are trending currently. Flesh N Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony who just went up against Three 6 Mafia in a Swizz Beats and Timbaland, Triller Verzuz TV Battle which went # 3 on most trending topics in the world also joined the podcast.

On Dec. 6, the set will be joined by music and business mogul J Prince. Prince recently made headlines when he met with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) to end the back and forth between Ye and Prince protege Drake. Influenced by Prince, the two musical powerhouses seem to be on a mission to share the stage in December, to put emphasis on freeing Prince's good friend, Larry Hoover.

Flanked by co-host Ken Schoech AKA "Producer Ken," the future appears to be bright for the "Holdin' Court" Podcast, so bright that Big Court has transitioned his thoughts of the show competing with other popular podcasts to perhaps turning the podcast into a full-fledged television show. With aspirations of interviewing figures like President Barack Obama, Court feels his diverse interviewing style will open doors for these types of opportunities to come to fruition given the proper platform. Big in stature and personality, Court's energy is infectious and it's evident given how comfortable his guests are opening up to him during shows.

Links to podcast and interviews below,

Podcast Link: https://bit.ly/3uig5Dp

Ice T: https://bit.ly/3dsAO1n

Crip Mac: https://bit.ly/3rFo6V7

Boskoe 100: https://bit.ly/32Ux1Yu

Lil Eazy: https://bit.ly/3dsC30x

Silkk The Shocker: https://bit.ly/3iQMmiG

For Media And Press Contact

August Keen

Management

E - holdincourtpodcast@gmail.com

E - ak@iammedianow.com

P - 818-799-6169

Related Images











Image 1: Holdin Court Podcast









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment