Triple Hair Group, a Canadian biotechnology company specialized in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, announces the launch of RIZN™

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce the launch of RIZN TM , a brand offering medical hair growth products for men.



“ RIZN TM is the first commercial brand Triple Hair has launched, and we have been delighted by the success of our pre-launch activities,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Triple Hair. “The RIZNTM Hair Density Spray is made of natural active ingredients that helps to prevent and stop hair loss and promote hair regrowth. In our studies, this innovative product was found to be as effective as the most popular prescription products available on the market and more effective than leading natural hair growth products1. We are extremely proud to have launched a first-to-market product that will help men with alopecia, a condition that is estimated to affect nearly 20% of the world’s population.”

Triple Hair is also currently working on:

The launch of Plenty Natural TM , a new brand dedicated to hair growth and hair health for women.

, a new brand dedicated to hair growth and hair health for women. The planning of a Phase 3 clinical trial for Therapy-07, a very promising product against androgenic alopecia whose first clinical trial results demonstrate its potential to become the industry’s new gold standard.

RIZNTM Hair Complex and RIZNTM Hair Density Spray are presently available for purchase on the RIZNTM’s website at rizn.ca .

1 Source: Company internal studies and third-party studies.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, notably with its clinical-stage prescription product candidate Therapy-07. The Company also sells its products under the brand name RIZNTM ( www.rizn.ca ), a medical hair growth brand for men, and will soon commercialize Plenty NaturalTM ( www.plentynatural.ca ), a medical hair growth and hair health brand for women. For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release, such as the competitive advantages of the Company’s products, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require the Company to do so.

