Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces USD$2.6 Million Monthly Revenue for November 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce that it achieved USD$2.6 Million in revenue for the month of November 2021 based on management-prepared financial statements. This represents the second consecutive month for 211% growth over the average month's revenue for the third quarter. The estimated gross margin for November is consistent with the gross margin from Q3 2021. This significant growth was fueled by accelerated customer acquisition by the Company's PureKana wellness brand.



SBBC includes a portfolio of emerging brands focusing on health and wellness for Millennials and Generation Z in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company's brands are distributed through both its e-commerce platforms as well as brick and mortar retail channels. SBBC's key brands are PureKana (CBD Wellness), TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care).

SBBC is pleased to provide the following commercial highlights driving the growth:

PureKana CBD launched a new customer acquisition strategy based on data-science in late Q3, 2021. The demonstrative acceleration of consumers engaging with the brand is driving over 300% increase in November 2021 vs. the third quarter 2021.

The strong performance of sales in November increases management's confidence in achieving previously announced sales guidance.

We are also pleased to announce a further increase to our sales growth guidance for the second half of 2021. We are increasing our guidance to 120% expected sales growth for SBBC in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2021 from the previously announced growth rate of 93%. This sales growth increase includes PureKana Wellness, No BS Skincare and TRUBAR nutrition bar.

Late Q4 distribution expansion of TRUBAR into a broader base of U.S.-based Costco buildings with our new dual pack of Smother Fudger Peanut Butter and Oh Oh Cookie Dough flavors.

"Our sustained increased sales performance in November over the average sales in the third quarter demonstrates the effectiveness of our customer acquisition strategy. We are looking to deliver additional growth in December across our brands," says SBBC CEO, Kathy Casey. "With our recent commercial wins, we forecast our key brands of PureKana, TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care) for accelerated growth in 2022."

Issuance of Shares for Services

In addition, the Company announces that it has elected to pay, through the issuance of shares, the third quarterly payment to BLIC Holdings LLC for services rendered pursuant to the previously-announced advisory agreement ‎‎(the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has ‎elected to pay the third quarterly payment through the issuance of 18,073 common shares of the Company at a ‎deemed price of USD$4.15, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. ‎

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

