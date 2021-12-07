First Southern LLC welcomes Alejandro Bueno – Latin American Markets

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Southern LLC has entered the Latin American markets with the hire of Alejandro Bueno. Mr. Bueno joins First Southern as Vice President of Emerging Markets Trading, expanding the firm’s product line into Latin American and Sovereign Debt.

Mr. Bueno has over 25 years’ experience with LPS Capital and Torino Capital trading in the Sovereign Debt market. Alejandro has vast experience in Latin American markets and FX.

“Alejandro opens a whole new business line for First Southern, adding to our Fixed Income capabilities,” said Ben Eiler. “We work to keep expanding the products for our clients.”

First Southern LLC clears through BNY Pershing.

First Southern, LLC is a boutique financial services company that provides a broad spectrum of investment banking and brokerage services to individuals and institutional clients throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Commitment to strive to deliver best-in-class financial service solutions in a personal & simple way is the firm’s founding principle. At First Southern, we cultivate long-term relationships to help clients achieve their financial objectives and needs.

For more information you can visit www.fssec.com or contact our office at 770-777-9373



