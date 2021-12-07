NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the CannaVest West Third Annual Cannabis Investment Forum Conference

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the CannaVest West Third Annual Cannabis Investment Forum Conference to be held in San Francisco, California December 16-17.



Mr. Coniglio will be speaking on the “Public vs. Private Cannabis Real Estate Investment Opportunities: Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?” panel on Thursday, December 16th from 4:15PM - 5:00PM PT held in Hall D-3.

For more information and to attend, please register here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 27 cultivation facilities and dispensaries utilized in the cannabis industry that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

