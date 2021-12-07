MeiraGTx Announces Positive Preliminary Data from the AQUAx Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AAV-hAQP1 for the Treatment of Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia

Clinically meaningful improvements in xerostomia symptoms and disease burden reported in two validated Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) measures

6 of the 7 participants through 90-day assessments following treatment achieved clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms using both the McMaster Global Rate of Change PRO and the Xerostomia Questionnaire

One participant with the maximum response evaluable at 12 months has now reached 24 months and the same level of response/xerostomia symptom improvement was maintained

AAV-hAQP1 appears safe and well-tolerated at each dose tested

Webcast and conference call to be held today, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET



LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced positive preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 AQUAx trial of AAV-hAQP1 for the treatment of grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX).

“We are very pleased to share this preliminary data from cohorts 1-3 of the AQUAx trial which provides encouraging evidence of the emerging clinical profile of AAV-hAQP1 for the treatment of radiation-induced xerostomia. While the primary endpoint of this Phase 1 trial is safety, we have seen both efficacy and durability in patients treated so far,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MeiraGTx. “The size of the effects we are seeing at these early stages in the study are clinically meaningful and appear greater than those seen to date with approved drugs for RIX and xerostomia associated with Sjögren’s Syndrome. These results point to the potential for AAV-hAQP1 to be a disease-modifying one-time treatment for this large population of patients who currently have no effective treatment options for this devastating and intractable condition.”

Study Design and Safety Update in the Phase 1 AQUAx Trial of AAV-hAPQ1 for the Treatment of Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia

AQUAx is an open label, multi-center, dose escalation study of a single administration of AAV-hAQP1 to one or both parotid glands in patients with radiation-induced salivary hypofunction and xerostomia. Four unilaterally treated escalating dose cohorts with a minimum of 3 subjects per cohort have completed treatment (n=12) and four bilaterally treated escalating dose cohorts have been added to the protocol to further assess potential efficacy. One bilateral dose cohort has been treated (n=3). Six centers (5 in US, 1 in Canada) are currently open and screening patients. All subjects are to be followed for 1-year post-treatment in the present study and for an additional 4 years in the long-term follow-up study, per FDA guidelines. As of December 6, 2021, the investigational gene therapy AAV-hAQP1 has been well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity (DLT) and no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported.

Preliminary data is presented from the 7 subjects treated in one parotid gland in cohorts 1, 2 and 3 of the unilateral dose escalation phase of the AQUAx study who have passed the Day 90 assessment.

McMaster Global Rate of Change PRO measure results:

6 of the 7 participants who reached the Day 90 assessment reported their symptoms of dry mouth as better following treatment

All 6 of these participants rated changes in xerostomia scores that were important or very important to the participant (a score of 2 or more)

3 participants rated the change in xerostomia symptoms with the highest level of improvement (scores of 6 or 7)

Improvement in xerostomia symptoms persisted through 1 year in two of the patients who reached Day 360

Participant 1-1 has just reached the 24-month assessment and the highest possible score of 7 was maintained

Participant 2-1 reported no improvement and was the only one of the 7 participants who had no saliva production at baseline

No participant reported a worsening of xerostomia symptoms at any time point





Dry Mouth Symptoms? How Much Better / Worse? Better (+), Worse (X), or Same (=) Cohort

Participant

Day 90

Day 180

Day 360

Day Day Day 90 180 360 1

1-1 + + + 5 6 7 1-2 + + + 3 3 6 1-3 + + = 3 3 2

2-1 = = 2-2 + + 2 4 2-3 + 6 3 3-1 + 4



Xerostomia Questionnaire (XQ) PRO measure results:



6 of 7 participants reaching the Day 90 assessment reported decreases in disease burden of 10 points or more on the XQ – indicating a clinically meaningful alleviation in disease burden; a change in disease burden score of 6 is considered clinically meaningful

More dramatic reductions of 19, 25, 26, and 41 points were reported by 4 of 7 participants at Day 90

In the participants who completed visits at Day 180 and 360, scores continued to improve or were stable at these later timepoints

One participant reported complete resolution of symptoms at Day 360 following treatment with no symptoms of xerostomia (a score of 0 for all symptom scores), and has maintained the same score of 0 following the 24 month assessment

Phase 2 Study Plans:

Based on the safety and efficacy profile of AAV2-hAQP1 in the AQUAx Phase 1 study and regulatory precedent, the Company intends to initiate a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating two active doses of AAV2-hAQP1 in the second half of 2022

The change from baseline to 12-months in the McMaster Global Rate of Change questionnaire is expected to be the study’s primary efficacy endpoint. The change from baseline to 12-months in the Symptom-specific Xerostomia Questionnaire and in whole saliva volume are expected to be secondary and exploratory endpoints, respectively.

Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia unmet medical need and market size:

There are currently 170,000 patients in the U.S. with grade 2/3 RIX two or more years out from successful radiation treatment for head and neck cancer, and an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 new patients per year in the U.S. Current treatment options for RIX are few and are of limited benefit. The sialogogues pilocarpine (approved for RIX) and cevimeline (used off-label) are minimally effective in patients with grade 2/3 radiation induced xerostomia where the gland structure and function have been significantly impaired. No new medications for RIX have been approved in over 20 years.

About Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia

Xerostomia is a chronic and debilitating disorder of the salivary glands in which saliva production is impaired. Xerostomia has a number of causes, including radiation therapy for head and neck cancer and certain autoimmune diseases. In the U.S., there are currently more than 170,000 patients with chronic grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia, with an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 new grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia patients a year in the U.S. In these patients, reduced salivary output results in a lack of lubrication and a loss of the antimicrobial and antifungal properties of saliva with consequent morbidities and significant negative impact on patient quality of life. Current options for the management of xerostomia are few and are of limited benefit so there is a high unmet medical need for a safe and effective treatment.

About the Phase 1 AQUAx Clinical Trial

The Phase 1 AQUAx clinical trial is an open-label, non-randomized, dose escalation trial designed to evaluate the safety of MeiraGTx’s investigational gene therapy AAV-hAQP1 when administered via Stensen's duct to one or both parotid glands in patients who have been diagnosed with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia and who have remained cancer free for at least five years (or at least two years if HPV+) after receiving radiation treatment for head and neck cancer. Primary endpoint of the trial is safety, with efficacy endpoints including patient reported measures of xerostomia symptoms.

About the McMaster Global Rating of Change Questionnaire and the Xerostomia Questionnaire

The McMaster Global Rating of Change Questionnaire is a validated Patient Reported Outcome measure wherein the patient rates the severity of their dry mouth. Patients are asked, “Overall, has there been any change in your Dry Mouth since you received the study treatment?” Patients may reply, “Better”, “Worse”, or “About the Same”. If the patient replies “Better” or “Worse”, they are asked to quantify the change for better/worse on a 7-point scale, with 7 a very important change from baseline, and 1 being minimal. A two-point change is important to the patient. This PRO measure was accepted by the FDA in its review and approval of cevimeline1.

The Xerostomia Questionnaire is a PRO measure consisting of 8 symptom-specific questions wherein the patient rates each symptom from 0 (not present) to 10 (worst possible). The responses are summed (0-80), providing an overall measure of disease burden. This PRO is refined from the Xerostomia Inventory which consists of 11 questions and for which a 6-point change in disease burden is defined as a clinically meaningful improvement. Drugs approved based on positive McMaster Global Rating of Change assessments have failed to demonstrate clinically meaningful improvement on this measure in registrational studies.

¹ Mark S. Chambers, Marshall Posner et al., Cevimeline for the Treatment of Postirradiation Xerostomia in Patients With Head and Neck Cancer, 2007. Int. J. Radiation Oncology Biol. Phys., Vol. 68, No. 4, pp. 1102–1109

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

