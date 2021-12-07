Verano Announces $150,000 Donation to Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

Donation is most significant in Verano’s history and largest cannabis company contribution benefitting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the donation of $150,000 to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, the most significant charitable gift in Verano’s history and largest cannabis company contribution received by the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation to date.

The donation proceeds were amassed following the launch of an inaugural multi-state, dispensary-led punch card campaign that ran throughout October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the campaign, cannabis customers across several states had the opportunity to both enjoy their favorite medical and adult-use cannabis products and support the fundraising campaign; Verano facilitated a $20 donation to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation upon each customer’s fifth transaction. The results exceeded expectations, with more than 7,000 dispensary visitors participating in the initiative, underscoring the cannabis community’s widespread support of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation and their mission to eradicate breast cancer.

"The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is so proud to partner with Verano to fund life-changing breakthroughs in breast cancer research and education,” said Foundation Co-Chair and Founder, Laura Sage. “Through Verano’s generous commitment to our mission, we will continue working to eradicate breast cancer. We are honored to have Verano on Team Lynn Sage as we forge ahead working to prevent breast cancer and improve outcomes for individuals with breast cancer."

“This donation underscores our commitment to support organizations that provide assistance to those in need,” said Verano CEO and Founder George Archos. “I’d like to thank our partners at the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, our wonderful patients and customers who supported this campaign, and our Verano team members who orchestrated this exceptional effort. I’m tremendously proud of what we accomplished together to continue the fight against breast cancer, and look forward to executing similar initiatives in the future.”

To commemorate the donation, Verano Chief People Officer Destiny Thompson presented Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation Director of Marketing and Engagement Tara Cruise, and Director of Development and Operations Gret Luhrs, with a $150,000 check at Verano’s Chicago headquarters on December 6, 2021.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 12, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

About Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for research and education to prevent breast cancer and improve outcomes for individuals with breast cancer. Investments are directed locally within the Chicago area but drive impact globally. The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is one of the nation’s leading breast cancer research and education charities. Since 1985, this organization has raised over $40 million for breast cancer research & education advancements. Since the beginning, when Lynn’s dear friends and family established a foundation with a vow to cure this devastating disease, until now, they are dedicated to ending breast cancer.

