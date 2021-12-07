DEADLINE Alert: Investors in NASDAQ: INNV shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against InnovAge Holding Corp.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares.



Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 12, 2021. Those NASDAQ: INNV investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.



On October 14, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against InnovAge Holding Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.