United States Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Research Report 2021-2028 Featuring Asahi Kasei Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, Nipro

The U.S. continuous renal replacement therapy market size is expected to reach USD 957.2 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%

The U.S. market is expected to grow owing to the growing number of ICU patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), along with the increasing incidence of sepsis.

Moreover, COVID-19 has positively impacted the market growth. In addition, the presence of well-established key players in the country focusing on developing and commercializing technologically advanced devices and initiatives undertaken by the government to increase the awareness about continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of fluid overload, which frequently occurs in AKI patients in critical care units, is a key factor boosting the demand for CRRT devices. Moreover, the FDA has implemented precise laws on manufacturers to endorse the availability of high-quality CRRT devices in ICUs. This is expected to help create lucrative growth opportunities in the U.S. market in the near future.



Leading players such as Baxter International, Inc.; Fresenius Kabi; and Medtronic are investing extensively in R&D to develop technologically advanced CRRT devices.

Baxter, for example, has developed a PRISMAFLEX critical care system. It is a versatile platform that provides personalized therapy based on a patient's comfort and suitability. Furthermore, B. Braun's Diapact CRRT system is equipped with modern technology that enables the effective treatment of AKI and kidney disorders.

The critical blood filtering process is carried out accurately and without obstructing patients' recovery. Such advancements in CRRT systems, combined with innovation, are expected to result in the increased adoption of CRRT systems, which is anticipated to boost the U.S. CRRT market growth in the near future.



In terms of product, the liquids segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020. The growing number of manufacturers supplying dialysate and replacement fluids for RRT is contributing to the segment growth

The disposables product segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of hemofilter, fluids, charcoal filters, and other consumables in CRRT treatments

By modality, in 2020, the Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD) segment dominated the market in terms of a number of procedures/treatments. The Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to expand at the highest volume-based CAGR during the forecast period

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter

Fresenius Medical Care Ag

Medtronic

Nipro Corporation

